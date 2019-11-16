The Stockton University men’s basketball team defeated Albright College 83-74 in overtime Saturday to win its Stockton Tip-Off Tournament in Galloway Township.
DJ Campbell of Vineland High School led Stockton with 22 points. He made five 3-pointers and was 5 for 5 at foul line.
With five seconds to play in regulation, he was fouled shooting a 3 and hit all three free throws to make it 67-67.
Albright was unable to score on its next possession, and Stockton dominated the overtime.
Kyion Flanders (Wildwood H.S.) scored 19, including a 3-pointer and 6 of 9 free throws, for the Ospreys.
Stockton made 22 of 26 foul shots (84.6%).
The Ospreys (2-1) will play at Swarthmore College at 1 p.m. next Saturday.
Albright fell to 2-1.
In the preceding consolation game, St. Joseph’s-Brooklyn defeated Cabrini 93-81.
Cross country: The Stockton women’s and men’s team finished 19th and 20th, respectively, in their races at the NCAA Division III Atlantic Region Cross Country Championships in Canton, New York.
In the women’s 6K race, junior Jesse Delello was Stockton’s top finisher and 102nd overall. She finished in 24 minutes, 56.7 seconds.
In the men’s 8K race, Stockton junior Daniel Do finished 57th in 26:24.8.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.