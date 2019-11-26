Kiley Gelston scored 16 points for the Stockton University women’s basketball in a 75-50 loss Tuesday to The College of New Jersey in the teams’ first New Jersey Athletic Conference game of the season.
Gelston, a sophomore, recorded seven field goals including two 3-pointers. Senior Raquel Harris-Scott had 10 points and four rebounds. Junior Chyna Wooten had seven points and added three steals and four rebounds.
The Ospreys (3-2, 0-1 NJAC) out shot the Lions 65-60.
Stockton shot 29% from the field, while the Lions shot 41.7%.
The Lions (4-2, 1-0 NJAC) grabbed 50 rebounds, 17 more than Stockton, which had 33. Stockton next hosts Delaware Valley at at 7 p.m. Monday
— Zac Spencer
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.