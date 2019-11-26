Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Kiley Gelston scored 16 points for the Stockton University women’s basketball in a 75-50 loss Tuesday to The College of New Jersey in the teams’ first New Jersey Athletic Conference game of the season.

Gelston, a sophomore, recorded seven field goals including two 3-pointers. Senior Raquel Harris-Scott had 10 points and four rebounds. Junior Chyna Wooten had seven points and added three steals and four rebounds.

The Ospreys (3-2, 0-1 NJAC) out shot the Lions 65-60.

Stockton shot 29% from the field, while the Lions shot 41.7%.

The Lions (4-2, 1-0 NJAC) grabbed 50 rebounds, 17 more than Stockton, which had 33. Stockton next hosts Delaware Valley at at 7 p.m. Monday

— Zac Spencer

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7210

ZSpencer@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressSpencer

Tags

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments