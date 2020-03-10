Stockton University’s Casey Shultz and freshman Holly Yannacone, a Southern Regional High School graduate, each had four goals and an assist to lead the host Ospreys women’s lacrosse team to a 16-9 win over SUNY New Paltz on Tuesday.
Stockton improved to 3-0, and the Hawks fell to 2-2.
Freshman Jade Rivera added three goals for the Ospreys, Jennifer Toal scored two goals, and Kristen Russo, Jessica Catalioto and Remi Reinhardt had one apiece. Stevie Ader had one save in the first half, and freshman Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) made five saves in the second half. Toal also had seven ground balls and five draw controls.
Katie Zito and Amy Hofer each scored three goals for SUNY New Paltz, of New Paltz, New York. Julie Culhane had 12 saves.
Stockton baseball: The Ospreys dominated from the early going and beat visiting Eastern University 13-2 in a nonleague game.
The Ospreys upped their season mark to 8-3, and Eastern dropped to 6-4.
Rico Viani went 2 for 4 with a run and four RBIs, and Ryan Swift was 2 for 3 with five runs and an RBI. Matt Meleo was 2 for 2 with four runs, and John Perrino went 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs.
Stockton had 13 hits in the game and led 11-0 after five innings. Meleo also made two diving catches in center field.
Stockton starter Aaron Winsker (2-0), a freshman, went three innings and picked up the win. Winsker allowed two hits, struck out two and walked two.
Stockton's Rivera, Winsker win weekly awards
Stockton University freshmen Jade Rivera and Aaron Winsker each earned New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly honors Tuesday.
Rivera was named women’s lacrosse Rookie of the Week. Winsker was selected as the NJAC Pitcher of the Week.
Rivera scored four goals and added an assist in her first two collegiate games. The freshman also added one ground ball and one caused turnover, leading the Ospreys to a 16-7 victory over Ursinus College last Tuesday and an 18-4 win over St. Joseph’s-Long Island on Saturday.
The Ospreys (3-0) defeated New Paltz 16-9 on Tuesday. Rivera scored three goals and added a ground ball.
Stockton will host Westminster College (Pa.) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Winsker pitched the first six innings in a 12-2 victory over Wesley last Tuesday. The right-hander allowed just two runs on three hits and struck out four to earn his first career victory. Winsker walked one.
The Ospreys (8-3) defeated Eastern University 13-2 on Tuesday, and Winsker pitched three innings to get the win.
Stockton will compete in the Russmatt Central Florida Invitational from Saturday- March 20. The six-day tournament will take place at different venues in Florida.
