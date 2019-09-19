Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University women's soccer team kept its hot streak alive Wednesday night when it beat Eastern 1-0 in a nonconference game.

Susan Porambo scored in the 16th minute for the game's lone goal. Jennifer Devault made two saves in the shutout.

Eastern's (3-3) Grace Schreckengast made 12 saves.

The Ospreys (6-1) have won four straight. They begin New Jersey Athletic Conference play 1 p.m. Saturday at Kean.

