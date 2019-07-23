Results from the Stone Harbor summer men’s basketball league, sponsored by Concord Cafe:
Reef Pharmacy 97, Lawncrafters 70: MJ Lezanic led Reef Pharmacy with 24 points. Luke Spellman and Ryan Legler had 21 and 17, respectively. Wil Yoh had 13, and Jake Cecil had 10. Reef Pharmacy set a new single-game team points record for the league.
Nick Elisano scored 27 for Lawncrafters. Rayjohn Odom had 19, and Marcus McNeal added 14.
Vend-A-Tee 65, Windrift 51: Stefano Anderson scored 14 for Vend-A-Tee. Fred Daniels added 13. Nick McLernan had 12.
DJ Velasquez led Windrift with 16 points. Liam Delaney had 14.
Bellevue Tavern 81, Rainbow Restoration Int’l 46: Jordan Taylor led Bellevue with 35. Marcus Miller had 21. Gerald Gibbs added 14.
Montell Pitt scored 18 for Rainbow Restoration. Joe Wiliamson had 11.
