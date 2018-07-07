Southern Regional High School graduate Dani Burt hasn’t let anything stop her from riding waves in the ocean.
Burt, 33, worked her way back from a motorcycle accident that led to an above-the-knee amputation of her right leg to become a world championship surfer. Now, she’s rallying to bring gender equality to the sport.
Burt was named the first-ever female World Adaptive Surfing champion and placed seventh overall competing against both women and men at the 2017 ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championships, which features surfers with disabilities competing against each other.
Last month, she placed second at the USA Adaptive Surfing Championships, allowing her to compete on Team USA for the fourth year in a row.
Burt, who graduated from Southern in 2003, grew up bodyboarding near her hometown of Manahawkin in Stafford Township. Following her graduation she moved out to San Diego.
A year later, when she was 19, Burt crashed her motorcycle into a guardrail while riding down a mountain in San Diego.
“Growing up in the ocean bodyboarding on pretty heavy days, you come into situations where you have a lot of close calls, but it was nothing compared to this kind of feeling. It’s the overwhelming feeling that you’re dying,” Burt said about her accident. “They said I was alive when they picked me up, but as good as dead when I got to the hospital.”
With a list of injuries that included two ruptured lungs, a ruptured spleen, multiple broken ribs and a mild brain injury, Burt’s doctors were forced to place her in a five-week coma and ultimately amputate her right leg, which had become infected.
“I didn’t know my leg was gone for a couple days,” Burt said. “Once they told me, I was beyond devastated and angry and sad.”
Burt quickly started physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy and was an inpatient at Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, the same hospital where she now works as a physical therapist.
While dealing with her physical recovery, Burt said she had to overcome her mental trauma as well, facing initial thoughts of suicide.
“Things were pretty black and white in my mind, as like I either stop and I end this or I put in 100 percent and really try,” Burt said. “So I chose to try. Throughout the whole thing there were a lot of ups and downs, incredible ups and downs. It definitely wasn’t a smooth road, but just making that decision was pretty important for me in the beginning.”
In recovery, the Challenged Athletes Foundation, a nonprofit that assists people with physical challenges, approached Burt with the opportunity to pursue adaptive action sports.
Because there was no prosthetic option for surfing, Burt worked with her friend Michael Stull to create her own.
“It took a bunch of trial and error to figure it out what I wanted, but ultimately I just wanted something I could trust and it worked,” Burt said. “Even though I didn’t surf before my accident, I still had that wave knowledge and that board knowledge, so ultimately I picked it up pretty fast.”
Competing in adaptive surfing contests was on the back burner for Burt while she attended community college and San Diego State University, where she received her doctorate in physical therapy in 2015.
Burt met her wife, Cuyla Coogan, at San Diego State, where Coogan earned her master’s degree in sports management.
Coogan helps Burt with her surfing career as her marketing manager.
“I have huge passion for creating social impact through sports and it just so happened that I fell in love with someone who is doing that,” Coogan said. “I see huge potential in her, and I see how she impacts other people, so it’s really exciting for me to help her build that.”
While Burt said she was happy to be the first-ever women’s World Adaptive Surfing champion, it was a bittersweet moment because the ISA announced that the women’s scoring would not be included into the overall team score.
“I competed in two things, I competed against the men and I competed against the women,” Burt said. “So in one sense I’m earning points and in another sense I’m not and I’m like, ‘What’s the difference?’” Burt said.
Southern will honor Burt this summer by placing her on its Wall of Professionals, which includes other professional athletes such as NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Clark Harris and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki.
Going forward, Burt wants to bring gender equality to adaptive surfing.
“That’s the most important thing to me right now, I mean yes I would want to win again and defend my title, but ultimately what I want is just things to be equal,” Burt said. “When I was growing up, and I felt discrimination, I just wished I had someone to stick up for me and say something, so I feel like that’s the role I choose to play now.”
