Ocean City's Rob Kelly and Ventnor's Cassidy McClain earned Surfer of the Year awards at the New Jersey Surfing Hall of Fame Gala on Friday at the Tuckerton Seaport Museum.
Kelly, 28, was named Male Surfer of the Year. McClain, 23, won Female Surfer of the Year.
Other local award winners included Ship Bottom's Jon Coen (Media Guru) the late Ruth Grottola (Cecil Lear Legacy Award), Sea Isle City's Brian Heritage (Shaper of the Year), Ocean City's James Kirk (President's Award) and Lower Township's Kyle Tester (Male Young Gun of the Year).
Manasquan's Morgan Iglay (Female Young Gun of the Year), Asbury Park's Frank Livelli (Stewardship Award) and Eastern Lines Surf Shop in Belmar (Surf Shop of the Year) were also honored.
The New Jersey Surfing Hall of Fame, which was established in 2015, will hold its next induction ceremony in 2019 at a site to be determined. It is held every other year, as are the organization's Gala Awards.
