Lower Township’s Kyle Tester advanced to the second round of the World Surf League WRV Outer Banks Pro Qualifying Series competition on Wednesday in Nags Head, North Carolina.

The 16-year-old finished second in Heat No. 3 in hard, one-foot surf with a score of 11.37. Alan Cleland of Mexico won the heat with a score of 12.70. The top two surfers in each heat advance to Round 2, which is scheduled to begin Thursday morning. Tester will compete in Heat 6 along with Brazil’s Wesley Santos and Americans Gabriel Morvil and Frank Chenault.

Also scheduled to compete Thursday is Ocean City surfer Rob Kelly in Heat 11 with fellow Americans Chauncey Robinson, Nick Marshall and Quentin Turko.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7179 MMelhorn@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

Tags

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.