Lower Township’s Kyle Tester advanced to the second round of the World Surf League WRV Outer Banks Pro Qualifying Series competition on Wednesday in Nags Head, North Carolina.
The 16-year-old finished second in Heat No. 3 in hard, one-foot surf with a score of 11.37. Alan Cleland of Mexico won the heat with a score of 12.70. The top two surfers in each heat advance to Round 2, which is scheduled to begin Thursday morning. Tester will compete in Heat 6 along with Brazil’s Wesley Santos and Americans Gabriel Morvil and Frank Chenault.
Also scheduled to compete Thursday is Ocean City surfer Rob Kelly in Heat 11 with fellow Americans Chauncey Robinson, Nick Marshall and Quentin Turko.
