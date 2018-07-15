More than 40 young surfers competed in the Ocean City Surfing Association's first contest of its 2018 series on July 9 at the 7th Street beach in Ocean City.
Surfers ages 14 and under competed against each other in four different age groups at the free event sponsored by the Ocean City Recreation Department.
The young male and female surfers paddled out to surf 1- to 3-foot high waves throughout the day.
In the youngest age group, Brynn Gallagher, 10, of Ocean City, won the boys and girls 10 and under category just ahead of 8-year-old Cruz Dinofa, also of Ocean City. Cape May's Charlie Bomba, 9, placed third.
Ocean City's Ethan Dunn, 12, came in first for the boys 11-12 group. Tucker Collins, 12, of West Cape May, placed second followed by Cooper Jewell, 11, of Ocean City, in third.
In the girls 11-14 group, Mia Gallagher, 12, from Ocean City, placed first followed by Zoe Herishen, 13, of Wildwood Crest, in second and Sophia Whelan, 12, of Ocean City, in third.
Four 13-year-old surfers competed in the boys 13-14 group with Jeremy Nordberg, Ocean City, taking the win. Wildwood Crest's Tyson Herishen came in second, Ocean City's Chris Sardy, placed third and Jackson Jewell, also from Ocean City, placed fourth.
The next OCSA contest is scheduled for Monday. Surfers interested in competing can contact Heritage Surf & Sport at 609-398-6390 or Eastern Surfing Association at 609-884-5277 for more information.
