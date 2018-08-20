Paddlers competing in the SUP AC Race Series finished the fourth race in the five-race series Saturday in Atlantic City.

The series, which started in May, includes some of the East Coast’s best ocean athletes.

A paddle battle between 16-year-old Rob Malloy, of Toms River, and Eddy O’Kinsky in the open men’s division ended with Malloy winning to take the lead in the overall series points.

Ed Engle took third. and Dr. Larry Goldstein, of New York, placed first in the men’s 50-and-older division.

In the women’s open division, Jenn Penata of Philadelphia placed first to take the lead in overall points.

Thirteen-year-old Emma Engle took second. Northfield’s Tracy Harper placed third.

The final race will take place Sept. 8 at the Atlantic City Seafood Festival. The series winners in each age and gender category will be announced at the festival.

