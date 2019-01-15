Cassidy McClain
Ventnor native Cassidy McClain cuts back on a wave during Tuesday's Round 1 of the Florida Pro, a World Surf League Women's Qualifying Series event in Sebastian Inlet, Florida.

Ventnor professional surfer Cassidy McClain got off to a good start Tuesday by advancing out of the first round of the first World Surf League Women's Qualifying Series event of 2019.

McClain recorded a score of 5.40 and finished second in Heat 8 of the first round of the Florida Pro at Sebastian Inlet, Florida, which allowed her to advance to the second round on Wednesday.

The surfers competed in 2- to 4-foot swells. The day's top performance went to France's Neis Lartigue, who scored 15.26 out of a possible 20 in Heat 9. McClain will have to go against Lartigue, along with Summer Macedo and Camilia Kemp, in Heat 11 of round two on Wednesday.

