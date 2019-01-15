cassidy mcclain

Ventnor's Cassidy McClain tries to turn on a wave during the second round of the World Surf League Women's Qualifying Series event in Sebastian Inlet, Florida, on Wednesday.

 World Surf League / John Ferguson

Ventnor professional surfer Cassidy McClain’s run in the first World Surf League Women’s Qualifying Series event of 2019 ended Wednesday in the second round.

McClain finished fourth in Heat 11 of Round Two of the Florida Pro in Sebastian Inlet, Florida, with a score of 3.30 (out of 20). The winner of the heat was Puerto Rico’s Camilla Kemp, who recorded a score of 11.0.

— Press staff reports

