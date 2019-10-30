Atlantic City Blackjacks quarterback Warren Smith was on the practice fields at Lacey Township High School late Tuesday afternoon, helping the Lions football team prepare for an upcoming game against Shore Conference rival Toms River East, when his phone began buzzing incessantly.
That's when he found out the Arena Football League was ordering all six teams to suspend local operations indefinitely.
"There's a group page for AFL players (on Facebook), and a bunch of guys were talking about it," Smith said Wednesday. "It's like a dagger hitting you. I'm really hoping they can save the league. I thought the Blackjacks were on the right track, and I was super excited to be playing in Atlantic City again next season."
The Atlantic City Blackjacks may not be back at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall next season.
There may not be a next season, however.
AFL Commissioner Randall Boe issued a statement Tuesday night, explaining the league was forced to make the decision as the result of a multimillion-dollar lawsuit filed against the league by an insurance carrier.
The National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh provided workers' compensation liability coverage for the AFL from 2009 to 2012, before the current league officials took over. National Union Fire Insurance is owed more than $2.4 million in unpaid premiums and reimbursement, court documents show. Attorneys for the company are due in New York County Supreme Court at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 18 to ask the league to go to arbitration.
"Yesterday was a difficult day for a lot of people," Boe said on Twitter Wednesday morning. "We're so disappointed to be where we are. We have not made the decision to suspend operations for the entire league yet — we are actively evaluating options but will be making that decision in the next several weeks."
The news apparently took Blackjacks officials by surprise.
On Tuesday morning, the team, which was owned and operated by the league, announced a new multiyear partnership with New York-based marketing firm the Franklin Group. The team was still offering tickets for the 2020 season Wednesday morning.
Calls to the Blackjacks office Wednesday were not returned. Blackjacks Vice President of Business Operations Adam Lorber and Director of Operations Jack McLaughlin could not be reached for comment.
Buoyed by an investment by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, officials turned Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall into a state-of-the-art indoor football stadium for the Blackjacks' inaugural season this year.
They failed to make the playoffs, posting a 4-8 record, but averaged 5,430 fans for their six homes games, including 6,685 for the final two contests.
"It is unfortunate that the AFL has been forced to restructure its operations that will impact the Atlantic City Blackjacks franchise team," CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty said in a statement Wednesday. "With a nominal $89K CRDA investment, the Atlantic City Blackjacks were a great asset to the destination and provided affordable family entertainment last season at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall."
Front office executives, coaches and other personnel except for players will be paid for the next two weeks. AFL players become free agents after each season as part of a collective bargaining agreement established in 2016.
Smith, who is a physical education teacher and coach at Lacey, his alma mater, was stunned by the news. He was the first player signed by the Blackjacks in March.
"It's tough because the Arena League gave me an opportunity to continue to play a game I love," he said.
Boe indicated to 97.3 ESPN Wednesday the league is exploring options to stay in business. One possibility is a traveling league similar to the Premier Lacrosse League in which players would practice at a central location, then play games in various cities.
Boe mentioned Las Vegas and Atlantic City as possible venues.
There is also a possibility some AFL franchises could join the East Coast-based National Arena League, which formed in 2017 and has seven teams.
"That would be a great idea," Smith said. "But I'll try any league. I'm not ready to hang it up just yet. I think I still have a couple of years left. I just wish I was staying in Atlantic City."
Staff Writer David Danzis contributed to this report.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Blackjacks #12 Randy Hippeard.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks wide receiver Lamark Brown, left, celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Cornelius Lewis (72) and wide receiver Kendrick Ings, right, during a 42-35 win over the Columbus Destroyers on May 5.
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks play a series of games at home over the next few weeks.
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Columbus Destroyers for their inaugural home opener. Winning 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks Monte Lewis hits the quarterback in the home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks quarterback Randy Hippeard salutes the crowd after beating in the home opener the Columbus Destroyers 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Columbus Destroyers receiver Jenson Stoshak walks in for a touchdown against the Atlantic City Blackjacks. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks quarterback Randy Hippeard attempts a pass in the home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks defense celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks Wesley Mauia celebrates scoring a touchdown in the home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks Monte Lewis sacks Columbus Destroyer’s quarterback Grant Russell in the home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks quarterback Randy Hippeard sets to pass during Saturday’s home debut against Columbus at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. He threw for two touchdowns, ran for another, was not sacked and did not throw any interceptions.
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks quarterback Randy Hippeard salutes the crowd after beating in the home opener the Columbus Destroyers 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks Monte Lewis sacks Columbus Destroyer's quarterback Grant Russell for the second time in the home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks defensive back Kiante Northington breaks up a pass in the home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks receiver Lamark Brown scores a touchdown in their Inaugural home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks fullback Wes Mauia fights for yards in the new franchise’s home opener against the Columbus Destroyers in front of an announced attendance of 6,139 fans at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
042819_gal_blackjacks01 (1)
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday. Mark Lewis.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Blackjacks Wide Receiver #3 Rashad Still catches a pass for a touchdown.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Baltimore Wide Receiver #81 Joe Hills brings the ball into the endzone.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Blackjacks wide receiver #5 Antwane Grant runs a pass into the endzone.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. (l-r) Baltimore #1 Joe Powell tries to run down Blackjacks Wide Receiver # 17 Kendrick Ings.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Baltimore Wide Receiver #81 Joe Hills looks for room down the sideline.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. (l-r) Baltimore Wide Receiver #81 Joe Hills tries to break free of a tackle by Blackjacks #23 Kiante Northington.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Baltimore Quarterback #8 Shane Boyd in the pocket.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Blackjacks quarterback #12 Randy Hippeard launches a pass.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
Kiante Northington
Northington 2019 Atlantic City blackjacks defensive back
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Blackjacks #17 Kendrick Ings after receiving the ball, runs it all the way to the opposing side for a touchdown.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks wide receiver Kendrick Inges reaches for a pass that’s too long during Saturday’s game against the Albany Empire in Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City fell to 2-3 after a 54-35 loss to Albany, which improved to 5-0.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Empire QB #4 Tommy Grady receives a sack by Blackjacks #7 Lynden Trail.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Blackjacks #3 Still with a reception.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
Kendrick Inges returns the first touchdown scored on a kickoff in Atlantic City Blackjacks history Saturday in a 54-35 loss to the Albany Empire in Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. He scored four touchdowns, including three on passes from Randy Hippeard. Below, Empire quarterback Tommy Grady looks for a pass while Blackjacks lineman Spencer Myers (63) breaks loose from a block.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Blackjacks #5 Antwane Grante finds a lane down the sideline.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
Marvin Ross, Norhington
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Blackjacks #23 Kiante Northington tries to pull down Empire #7 Malachi Jones.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Blackjacks #3 Rashad Still.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Blackjacks #17 Kendrick Ings completes a reception for a first down.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Blackjacks LB #13 Wesley Mauia going up the middle.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Blackjacks #17 Kendrick Ings tackled by Empire #8 Terence Moore.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Warren Smith Jr. takes a snap before a Mark Lewis extra point attempt.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire.
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural, 4-8 season.
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks' Marvin Ross grabs an interception against the Baltimore Brigade during a July 21 game at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks Lyden Trail hits Baltimore Brigade’s QB Shayne Boyd at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks Lamark Brown has the ball stripped away by Baltimore Brigade's Joe Powell at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks Lyden Trail stops Baltimore Brigade's Ervin Phillips before he can reach the end zone at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Baltimore Brigade’s Ervin Phillips catches a touchdown pass against Atlantic City Blackjacks at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Baltimore Brigade's Joe Powell catches a touchdown pass against Atlantic City Blackjacks at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks Marvin Ross grabs a interception against the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks Marvin Ross grabs an interception against the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in their final game of their inaugural season. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Blackjacks Soul Football
Atlantic City Blackjacks season-ticket holder Rick King, left, leads the crowd in a cheer during Saturday’s 50-45 loss to the Philadelphia Soul at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. ‘I want to support them, because Atlantic City deserves its own team. I think it’s a great thing for the community,’ he said.
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Antwane Grant (5) breaks upfield. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Lamark Brown (11) leaps over defenders for a touch down. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Antwane Grant, leaps for a catch. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Antwane Grant (5) leaps for a deep pass in front of Soul’s James Romain. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Lamark Brown (11) celebrates a touch down. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Atlantic City Blackjacks coach RonJames gives plays to quaterback Warren Smith, a Lacey Township High School graduate, during Saturday’s 50-45 loss to the Philadelphia Soul at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Blackjacks Soul Football
Young fans get a high five from Philadelphia Soul player Darius Reynolds. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Atlantic City defensive back Arthur Hobbs. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks cheerleaders entertain the crowd. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Wesley Mauia (13) breaks upfield. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Arthur Hobbs (right) defends against Soul’s BJ Bunn. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Antwane Grant (5) leaps for a deep pass in front of Soul’s James Romain. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Lamark Brown, hits the wall hard. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks quarterback Warren Smith looks to pass. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Marvin Ross (left) defends against BJ Bun of Philadelphia. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
