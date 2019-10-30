Atlantic City Blackjacks quarterback Warren Smith was on the practice fields at Lacey Township High School late Tuesday afternoon, helping the Lions football team prepare for an upcoming game against Shore Conference rival Toms River East, when his phone began buzzing incessantly.

That's when he found out the Arena Football League was ordering all six teams to suspend local operations indefinitely.

"There's a group page for AFL players (on Facebook), and a bunch of guys were talking about it," Smith said Wednesday. "It's like a dagger hitting you. I'm really hoping they can save the league. I thought the Blackjacks were on the right track, and I was super excited to be playing in Atlantic City again next season."

There may not be a next season, however.

AFL Commissioner Randall Boe issued a statement Tuesday night, explaining the league was forced to make the decision as the result of a multimillion-dollar lawsuit filed against the league by an insurance carrier.

The National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh provided workers' compensation liability coverage for the AFL from 2009 to 2012, before the current league officials took over. National Union Fire Insurance is owed more than $2.4 million in unpaid premiums and reimbursement, court documents show. Attorneys for the company are due in New York County Supreme Court at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 18 to ask the league to go to arbitration.  

"Yesterday was a difficult day for a lot of people," Boe said on Twitter Wednesday morning. "We're so disappointed to be where we are. We have not made the decision to suspend operations for the entire league yet — we are actively evaluating options but will be making that decision in the next several weeks."

The news apparently took Blackjacks officials by surprise.

On Tuesday morning, the team, which was owned and operated by the league, announced a new multiyear partnership with New York-based marketing firm the Franklin Group. The team was still offering tickets for the 2020 season Wednesday morning.

Calls to the Blackjacks office Wednesday were not returned. Blackjacks Vice President of Business Operations Adam Lorber and Director of Operations Jack McLaughlin could not be reached for comment.

Buoyed by an investment by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, officials turned Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall into a state-of-the-art indoor football stadium for the Blackjacks' inaugural season this year.

They failed to make the playoffs, posting a 4-8 record, but averaged 5,430 fans for their six homes games, including 6,685 for the final two contests.

"It is unfortunate that the AFL has been forced to restructure its operations that will impact the Atlantic City Blackjacks franchise team," CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty said in a statement Wednesday. "With a nominal $89K CRDA investment, the Atlantic City Blackjacks were a great asset to the destination and provided affordable family entertainment last season at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall."

Front office executives, coaches and other personnel except for players will be paid for the next two weeks. AFL players become free agents after each season as part of a collective bargaining agreement established in 2016.

Smith, who is a physical education teacher and coach at Lacey, his alma mater, was stunned by the news. He was the first player signed by the Blackjacks in March.

"It's tough because the Arena League gave me an opportunity to continue to play a game I love," he said.

Boe indicated to 97.3 ESPN Wednesday the league is exploring options to stay in business. One possibility is a traveling league similar to the Premier Lacrosse League in which players would practice at a central location, then play games in various cities.

Boe mentioned Las Vegas and Atlantic City as possible venues.

There is also a possibility some AFL franchises could join the East Coast-based National Arena League, which formed in 2017 and has seven teams.

"That would be a great idea," Smith said. "But I'll try any league. I'm not ready to hang it up just yet. I think I still have a couple of years left. I just wish I was staying in Atlantic City."

Staff Writer David Danzis contributed to this report.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7201

DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg