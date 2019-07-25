Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships celebrates its 50th anniversary at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Avenue beach in Wildwood.
All 15 teams of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will compete.
The five-race Hoffman Memorials is the first event of the “Big Three” — the three most prestigious of the association’s beach patrol competitions. The others are the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorials on Aug. 2 and the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Aug. 9 in Longport.
The 49th annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships were held in Wildwood on Friday, July 27, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Kevin Kelly of the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol reacts after finishing in first place in the rescue board competition during the 49th annual Dutch Hoffman Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood on Friday, July 27, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Sean Duffey accepts congratulations after he and Mike McGrath won the doubles row for the Longport Beach Patrol at the 49th annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood on Friday night. Duffey competed one day after his father’s funeral. ‘He had the best seat in the house tonight,’ Duffey said of his father, John, who died July 19 at age 67.
Maggie Wallace, 18, of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, finished in first place in the swim competition during the 49th annual Dutch Hoffman Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood on Friday, July 27, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Jon Burkett, of the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol, left, runs toward the ocean to begin the swim competition during the 49th annual Dutch Hoffman Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood on Friday, July 27, 2018. Burkett finished in second place in the swim. Photo/Charles J. Olson
The Hoffman Memorials has more variety than the other two events. Its races are the doubles row, the rescue board race, the swim, the beach run and the singles row.
“Our event showcases the four major components in a lifeguard rescue: rowing, swimming, running and paddleboarding,” said Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Steve Stocks. “The weather should be clear. If the ocean cooperates, we’ll have some great races.”
Stocks, 55, remembered his first Dutch Hoffman Memorials in 1986. “The first time I saw it, I was a wide-eyed rookie holding a (finish line) pole for the races,” Stocks said. “I was trying to figure out everything that was going on.”
Longport is the defending Hoffman team champion, and the patrol also won the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic team title last Friday with 16 points. Ocean City finished second at the Classic with 14 points, and Atlantic City was third with 13.
“Longport has some real good athletes, and Wildwood Crest has started great too,” Stocks said. “They should be the teams to beat.”
