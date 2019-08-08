South Jersey Lifeguard Championships

The 80th annual South Jersey Lifeguard Championships, considered the top beach patrol competition of the summer, will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the 31st Avenue beach in Longport.

The leading rowers and swimmers from all 15 patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will compete. The three races are the doubles row, the swim and the singles row. Scoring is 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

The South Jersey Championships is the third of the Association's 'Big Three.' The other two events are the Dutch Hoffman Memorials in Wildwood (won by Atlantic City on July 26), and the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorials (won by Longport last Friday). Longport also won the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic, an event with a similar format, on July 19.

The top lifeguard athletes plan their summer workout routines to be in perfect shape for the South Jersey event.

Longport, once an underdog patrol, is now the three-time defending South Jersey team champion. The team winner of the event gets to host it the following year, and Longport won in Avalon in 2016 before winning at home the last two years.

"The lifeguards in the South Jerseys are the cream of the crop, the elite rowers and swimmers from each patrol," Longport Beach Patrol Chief Matt Kelm said. "The common statement 'That's ocean racing' goes back to the older days, and it refers to how you could be in a good position near the end of a race, and someone in the back could catch a good swell and beat you. One part of the beach may get swells while another part may not."

But of course, it's not all about luck.

"The best are the ones who are consistent," Kelm said. "They handle all aspects of the race well, and they put themselves in position to be in first place."

Chuck Gowdy, of Margate, won his record 11th South Jersey race championship (counting doubles and singles rows) last year, capturing the doubles with partner Chris Graves. They also won at the Margate Memorials last week, and they're set to go Friday. David Funk, who will row singles for Ventnor, has 10 South Jersey race titles.

Longport's Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey won the doubles row at the A.C. Classic, and Ventnor's Brett Hanson and Shawn Slattery were first by less than a second at the Hoffman Memorials.

Longport's Joey Tepper, the defending South Jersey swim champion, won by a good margin at each of A.C., Wildwood and Margate. Tepper, a 17-year-old rising senior at Egg Harbor Township High School, is a solid favorite in his home water.

Vince Granese, of Atlantic City, won the singles row at the A.C. Classic and the Hoffman Memorials. Brigantine's Ron DeFelice was the singles winner in Margate.

McGrath's singles win clinched the South Jersey title for Longport last summer.

Kelm said the Longport fans are excited.

"The people around town are really fired up, and they should be," Kelm said. "They're very proud of the way our beach patrol has performed the last four years."

