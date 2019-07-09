PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Drue Nicholas

St. Augustine Prep

For the first time in his career, the junior won the individual title at the prestigious Garden State Cup with a 4-under-par 68. He also led the Hermits to the team title, and finished second in individual scoring, at the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament. Nicholas finished fifth in the state at the Tournament of Champions.

First team

Brett Campbell

Egg Harbor Township

The senior carded a 77 to win the boys division at the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament. It was his lowest round in an 18-hole tournament.

Kasey Clifford

Ocean City

The senior won the CAL Tournament individual title. Clifford placed second in the girls division at the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament. She will golf next year for Westminster College in Pennsylvania.

James Dalzell

Holy Spirit

The sophomore placed fourth in the South Jersey Non-Public B Tournament and advanced to the TOC. He finished second in the boys division at the CAL Tournament. Dalzell tied for second in the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament.

Michael Mitnick

Mainland Regional

The junior finished fourth at the South-Central Group III championship. Mitnick, who advanced to the TOC for the second time in his career, finished tied for eighth in the state.

Camille O’Halloran

Mainland Regional

The senior won the girls individual title at the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament. O’Halloran placed second in the girls division at the CAL Tournament. She will continue her golf career at Allegheny College in Pennsylvania.

Noah Petracci

Hammonton

The sophomore shot a 1-over-par 73 to finish third in individual scoring at the South-Central Group III championship, advancing to the TOC.

Jonathan Prussel

St. Augustine Prep

The senior placed sixth among dozens of the state’s top golfers at the Garden State Cup. Prussel helped the Hermits capture the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament team title. He was also a big reason St. Augustine finished the season undefeated.

Mike Resch

Millville

The senior won the Cumberland County Golf Tournament individual title, leading the Thunderbolts to their third consecutive team title.

Nicky Salfi

Middle Township

The sophomore placed fifth in the South-Central Group I championships and qualified for the TOC. Salfi just started playing golf competitively this spring.

P.J. Schulte

Middle Township

The junior won the individual title at the Cape May County Championships with an 80. Schulte helped the Panthers finished 13-3.

— Patrick Mulranen

ACIT

Hunter Reese

Cape May Tech

Scotty Wiltshire

Cedar Creek

Josh McKensie

Egg Harbor Township

Andrew Ngo

Hammonton

Olivia Strigh

Holy Spirit

Kevin Curau

Anthony Lawler

Lower Cape May Regional

Kolby Carter

Mainland Regional

Madeline Kent

Riley Mostecki

Middle Township

Andrew Kapp

Millville

Tim Wright

Ocean City

Luke Neff

T.J. Stanton

Pinelands Regional

Nathan Szwed

Southern Regional

Lasse Lehmann

Jeffrey Reilly

St. Augustine Prep

Mike DeLong

Jackson Putney

Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

