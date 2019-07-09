PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Drue Nicholas
St. Augustine Prep
For the first time in his career, the junior won the individual title at the prestigious Garden State Cup with a 4-under-par 68. He also led the Hermits to the team title, and finished second in individual scoring, at the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament. Nicholas finished fifth in the state at the Tournament of Champions.
First team
Brett Campbell
Egg Harbor Township
The senior carded a 77 to win the boys division at the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament. It was his lowest round in an 18-hole tournament.
Kasey Clifford
Ocean City
The senior won the CAL Tournament individual title. Clifford placed second in the girls division at the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament. She will golf next year for Westminster College in Pennsylvania.
James Dalzell
Holy Spirit
The sophomore placed fourth in the South Jersey Non-Public B Tournament and advanced to the TOC. He finished second in the boys division at the CAL Tournament. Dalzell tied for second in the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament.
Michael Mitnick
Mainland Regional
The junior finished fourth at the South-Central Group III championship. Mitnick, who advanced to the TOC for the second time in his career, finished tied for eighth in the state.
Camille O’Halloran
Mainland Regional
The senior won the girls individual title at the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament. O’Halloran placed second in the girls division at the CAL Tournament. She will continue her golf career at Allegheny College in Pennsylvania.
Noah Petracci
Hammonton
The sophomore shot a 1-over-par 73 to finish third in individual scoring at the South-Central Group III championship, advancing to the TOC.
Jonathan Prussel
St. Augustine Prep
The senior placed sixth among dozens of the state’s top golfers at the Garden State Cup. Prussel helped the Hermits capture the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament team title. He was also a big reason St. Augustine finished the season undefeated.
Mike Resch
Millville
The senior won the Cumberland County Golf Tournament individual title, leading the Thunderbolts to their third consecutive team title.
Nicky Salfi
Middle Township
The sophomore placed fifth in the South-Central Group I championships and qualified for the TOC. Salfi just started playing golf competitively this spring.
P.J. Schulte
Middle Township
The junior won the individual title at the Cape May County Championships with an 80. Schulte helped the Panthers finished 13-3.
— Patrick Mulranen
ACIT
Hunter Reese
Cape May Tech
Scotty Wiltshire
Cedar Creek
Josh McKensie
Egg Harbor Township
Andrew Ngo
Hammonton
Olivia Strigh
Holy Spirit
Kevin Curau
Anthony Lawler
Lower Cape May Regional
Kolby Carter
Mainland Regional
Madeline Kent
Riley Mostecki
Middle Township
Andrew Kapp
Millville
Tim Wright
Ocean City
Luke Neff
T.J. Stanton
Pinelands Regional
Nathan Szwed
Southern Regional
Lasse Lehmann
Jeffrey Reilly
St. Augustine Prep
Mike DeLong
Jackson Putney
