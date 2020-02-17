Three Stockton University athletes received New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly honors Monday.
Egg Harbor Township High School graduate Darren Wan was named the men’s indoor track Field Athlete of the Week. Jessica McRae was named the women’s indoor track Field Athlete of the Week.
Jordan Williams earned men’s basketball Rookie of the Week.
Wan finished second among 39 athletes in the weight throw at the Fastrack National Invite on Saturday. The junior had a program-record, 17.68-meter toss.
Stockton Athletics Hall of Fame member Mike Mielke (1985) held the previous record.
Wan’s toss leads the NJAC, is second in the Atlantic Region and 15th in NCAA Division III this season.
McRae earned her third Field Athlete of the Week honor after she placed second in the triple jump at the Fastrack National Invite with a school-record leap (11.88).
This winter, the senior is ranked first in both the NJAC and the Atlantic Region.
The Ospreys will compete in the NJAC Indoor Championships at 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, New York.
Williams averaged 11.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in two games last week— a 78-61 victory over Kean University and an 89-87 victory over Montclair State.
The freshman shot 80 percent from the field through both games.
For the season, Williams averages 4.6 rebounds, second among all rookies in the conference, and 6.7 points per game.
This is the 10th NJAC Rookie of the Week award for Stockton men’s basketball players. Williams earned three selections and Vineland graduate DJ Campbell earned seven.
The Ospreys conclude their regular-season against Rutgers-Newark at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Stockton earned a first-round bye in the NJAC Tournament, which is scheduled to start Feb. 26.
