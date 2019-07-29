PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies demoted Nick Pivetta to the minor leagues in April.
They dropped him from the starting rotation this month.
Yet, Pivetta may still be one of the keys to the Phillies’ postseason hopes.
The right-hander has been impressive since moving to the bullpen nearly two weeks ago. In three relief outings, he has allowed one run, struck out eight and walked two in 7 2/3 innings. Pivetta ended a 9-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday by striking out Charlie Culberson with a 97.5 mph fastball.
If Pivetta continues that success, the Phillies could have formidable a bullpen with Pivetta pitching the eighth inning and Hector Neris the ninth.
“I think Pivetta is getting the opportunity to take down leverage innings for us out of the bullpen,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “We’ve seen that he has big power stuff. He can go through any part of the lineup, any hitter.”
Also with today’s emphasis on bullpens, relievers who can throw multiple innings multiple times a week are at a premium.
“Honestly, I am blessed with a durable arm,” Pivetta said. “I’ve always been able to do that. I can throw whenever I want, how much I want. I’m available to go long. I’m available to go short. I’m a durable guy.”
PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto made the National League All Star team.
This was supposed to be a breakout season for Pivetta. He has always had the ability to make batters swing and miss.
But things never clicked for him as a starter this season. The Phillies sent him to Triple-A in mid-April after he had a 8.35 ERA in his first four starts. Pivetta returned to the Phillies on May 28, but there was little improvement.
In 13 starts, opponents batted .287 against him, and he was 4-4 with a 5.74 ERA.
Pivetta has the pitches to thrive in a bullpen role where he doesn’t have to worry about pitching six or seven innings. His fastball averaged 96.3 mph against the Braves on Sunday. In his last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 17, Pivetta’s fastball averaged 94.8 mph.
“It’s nice that (Pivetta) comes in the game, and he can just air it out for an inning or two,” catcher J.T. Realmuto said. “He’s best when he can just get on the mound and let it rip. So far, he’s been really successful doing that.”
Kapler said Pivetta’s mentality lends itself to a bullpen role.
“I think Nick genuinely likes playing baseball,” Kapler said. “He’s a competitive dude who really wants the action, which I respect. You get a guy who can give you two innings at a time, and you can do that two or three times a week. It really changes the look, the feel and the productivity of our bullpen.”
Kapler said it was an emotional day for Pivetta when the club told the pitcher he was headed for the bullpen.
How does Pivetta like his new role? Would he rather be a starter or a reliever?
Pivetta gave the perfect anwers when asked those questions by reporters Sunday.
“Whatever I can do to help the 25 men in this room win is what I am going to do,” he said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.