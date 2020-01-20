Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Tickets are on sale for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Esports Championships.
The inaugural championships, sponsored by the New Jersey Army National Guard, are slated for March 13-14 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. The events will be held in conjunction with the MAAC men's and women's basketball tournaments set for March 10-14 at Boardwalk Hall.
Canisius, Manhattan, Marist, Niagara, Quinnipiac, Saint Peter’s and Siena will compete in four video games — "League of Legends," "Overwatch," "Rocket League" and "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate."
The "League of Legends" MAAC champion will be seeded in the College League of Legends Championship quarterfinals and will compete for the chance to win scholarships and a national title.
Other MAAC champions also will compete in other national tournaments.
“Atlantic City is a hotbed of esports activity, and gamers from around the region will enjoy some outstanding intercollegiate action," MAAC esports coordinator Kiernan Ensor said in a release.
“The MAAC Esports Championships will provide a unique opportunity for fans to experience all the MAAC has to offer. One ticket provides access to both basketball and esports, allows spectators to interact with vendors and take in the MAAC Fan Fest and MAAC ‘n Cheese Fest. This will provide not only great value for fans, but also an amazing atmosphere for competition.”
The MAAC's "League of Legends" season begins Saturday. Competition for the other three games will start in the first week of February.
Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com. Single-session adult tickets are $20. An all-session package is $35. Student prices are $15 and $25, respectively.
