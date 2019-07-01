Atlantic City FC earned the top seed in the Keystone Conference soccer tournament and will host the Philadelphia Lone Star FC in the semifinals at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Silver Eagle Stadium at Egg Harbor Township High School.
Atlantic City clinched the No. 1 seed of the nine-team conference with a 2-1 victory over FC Motown on Saturday. The Aces extended their win streak to five matches.
If Atlantic City wins Tuesday, it will host the conference championship game Saturday.
Atlantic City striker Alex Satrustegui, who won the Man of the Match award, scored the game-winning goal in the second half. Satrustegui, who has seven goals this season, scored after a two-hour rain delay.
Jacques Francois and Jacob Rubinstein each assisted on the winning goal.
FC Motown's Matt Nigro scored in the 27th minute to open the scoring. But seven minutes later, the Aces' Michael Bello tied the game off a corner kick.
It was Bello's first goal this season.
The Aces play finished the regular season 7-2-1. The Keystone Conference is part of the National Premier Soccer League's Northeast Region. The Keystone tournament champion will advance to regional play, with the chance to advance to national playoffs.
