The Margate Hurricanes used two dramatic plays to sweep a doubleheader against Ocean City in the Atlantic County Baseball League on Friday night.
In the second game, Mike Adams hit a walk-off home run to give the Hurricanes a 4-3 win.
Ocean City tied the game 3-3 in the top of the seventh inning on Brian Khoury's RBI single. Ocean City then put runners on first and third with no outs, but Margate got out of the jam with a triple play that began with a fly ball to right. The Hurricanes doubled off one runner and threw the other out trying to score.
The Hurricanes won the first game 6-2. Charlie Law hit a three-run home run. Dan Coia added two hits. Brian Valente struck out nine to pick up the win.
Brendan Bean hit a solo home run for O.C.
The Hurricanes improved to 19-2, and Ocean City fell to 9-11. The ACBL playoffs begin July 22, with Margate having clinched a first-round bye as the top seed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.