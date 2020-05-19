Stockton University indoor track and field standouts Edward Dennerlein and Jessica McRae earned All-American honors Tuesday from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
All-American status usually is determined by the top eight finishers at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meet was supposed to be March 14.
The organization’s executive committee instead decided to give the honor to all the 675 student-athletes who were going to compete at the NCAA Championships.
If the meet was not canceled, it would have been Dennerlein‘s second time competing in the indoor event and McRae‘s first.
Dennerlein and McRae, both seniors, received All-American honors for the first time in their collegiate careers.
Dennerlein, who transferred from Rutgers-Newark before this year, finished the season ranked 12th in the nation in the shot put with a throw of 16.95 meters.
The Chatham High School graduate was named to the USTFCCCA All-Atlantic Region and New Jersey Athletic Conference first teams.
On Feb. 24, Dennerlein captured his fourth conference title (outdoor and indoor combined) at the NJAC Indoor Championships.
McRae ended the season ranked sixth in the nation in the triple jump, including a program-record 11.88-meter jump.
The Carteret High School graduate also earned USTFCCCA All-Atlantic Region and NJAC first-team honors.
McRae won the triple jump at the NJAC Championships.
