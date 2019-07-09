Pedro Kaminsky had an RBI double in the sixth inning that served as the go-ahead run for the Margate Hurricanes in a 2-1 victory over Absecon in an Atlantic County Baseball League game Monday night.
Jared Lenko, the winning pitcher, struck out out 11 and gave up four hits for the Hurricanes. He improved to 7-0.
Ray Keelin had two hits for Absecon.
Margate improved to 17-1.
Hammonton 10, Ventnor 0: Tyler Tome scored two runs, doubled and had an RBI single for Hammonton. Brett Uhing had three hits, two RBIs a stole a base.
For Ventnor, Nate Wallace singled.
— Patrick Mulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.