Justin and Mitchell Callahan won the International 420 fleet at the 2019 United States Youth Sailing Championships on Tuesday at Little Egg Harbor Yacht Club in Beach Haven.
The Callahan brothers, from Miami, finished first in eight of the 11 races to win the four-day event with 13 points. They finished outside the top three in just one race.
In the 29er fleet, Hayden Earl and Tommy Styron won with 22 points. Earl, from Boston, and Styron, from Hamden, Connecticut, finished first in nine of the 14 races.
Nacra 15 team Ben Rosenberg (East Greenwich, Rhode Island) and Sidney Charbonnet (Metairie, Louisiana) won the event with 18 points. They placed first in nine of the 14 races, and finished in at least third place in their other races.
Chapman Petersen (Winnetka, Illinois) won the laser radial with 29 points, while Chase Carraway (Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina) won the radial with 18 points.
Petersen only had a one-point lead on his opponents before the final race. He finished first in the final race to secure the victory.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.