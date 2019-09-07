Senior running back Robert Blakely, a 2016 Vineland High School graduate, had an impressive day on the ground to help Fairleigh Dickinson University — Florham to a 56-48 win over United States Merchant Marine on Saturday.
Blakely rushed for 131 yards on eight carries, scoring the deciding points on a 57-yard run in the fourth quarter.
For Merchant Marine, LB Dan Walsh (Ocean City) had two tackles.
A highlight of some of the area’s football players with NCAA Division I, II and III teams.
Division I
RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) rushed for 42 yards on 10 carries and had three receptions for 25 yards in Rutgers’ 30-0 loss to No. 20 Iowa. WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had a 17-yard reception.
Division II
RB Keagen Harvin (St. Joseph) had 41 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in Kutztown’s 54-16 win over Assumption. DB Chase Stephenson (Lacey Township) made three tackles.
WR Chris Dolan (Absegami) had three receptions for 29 yards in Millersville’s 21-20 win over Pace on Thursday. For Pace, K Pat Davis (Lacey) hit two field goals in three attempts, making from 25 and 44 yards, and missing from 45. He also averaged 57 yards on five kickoff attempts.
DL Alex Walk (Absegami) had three tackles, including one for a loss, in Shippensburg’s 48-28 loss to Clarion.
DT James Rice (Ocean City) had two tackles in Southern Connecticut State’s 14-7 loss to Gannon on Thursday.
Division III
WR Otis Harold (Vineland) had two receptions for 14 yards in Alvernia’s 20-14 win over Gallaudet. OL Shane Ecker (Vineland) started at left guard for an offense that gained 305 yards of total offense in the win.
WR Elijah Nichols (Millville) had three receptions for 26 yards and added a 15-yard run in Framingham State’s 55-27 loss to Endicott on Friday.
RB Jason Giresi (Lacey) had a 13-yard reception in Kean’s 37-7 loss to Delaware Valley on Friday. LB Dietrich Trumbauer (Egg Harbor Township) made six tackles, and LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) added two tackles.
DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) had eight tackles, including half of a sack and 1.5 tackles for losses, in Montclair State’s 34-21 loss to Southern Virginia. DL Austin Smith (EHT) had five tackles, including one for a loss.
P Clay Olley (Cedar Creek) averaged 33.2 yards on five punts, including a long of 48, in Susquehanna’s 42-26 win over Lycoming.
QB Andrew Donoghue (Ocean City) completed 19 of 39 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns and two interceptions in The College of New Jersey’s 45-26 loss to Muhlenberg. LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) had four tackles, and DB Sam Jackson (Mainland Regional) added three tackles.
DB Shane Jones (Cedar Creek) had three tackles in Ursinus’ 22-10 win over Bethany.
LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) had five tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss, in Wesley’s 69-0 win over Franklin Pierce. LB Dominique Daniel (Oakcrest) had four tackles.
QB Jose Tabora (St. Augustine) completed 21 of 36 passes for 365 yards, including an 89-yard complete, and two touchdowns in Wilkes’ 38-21 win over Hartwick.
He also rushed for 65 yards and a TD on 10 carries. RB Kamaal Reed (Cedar Creek) had 25 yards rushing and a TD on eight carries.
WR Austin Shiner (Absegami) had three receptions for 19 yards in William Paterson’s 12-9 loss to Western Connecticut. DL Sincere Worthy (Pleasantville) had a tackle.
More updates will appear online and in The Press later this week.
