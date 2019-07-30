PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies continued to rebuild their starting pitching rotation Monday afternoon.
Philadelphia acquired starting pitcher Jason Vargas from the New York Mets in exchange for double-A catcher Austin Bossart of the Reading Fightin Phillies. The move came two days before the 4 p.m. Wednesday trade deadline. Philadelphia starters have a 4.59 ERA, which ranked 11th in the 15-team National League heading into Monday.
“Jason Vargas is battle tested,” Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said in a conference call Monday night. “He’s been a relatively effective major league pitcher for the better part of a decade now. We believe he’s going to give us a chance to win every time he takes the ball. That’s what he does. He keeps his team in the game.”
Vargas, 36, is 6-5 with 4.01 ERA this season. The left-hander’s fastball averages 84.9 mph. He relies on his sinker-curve and changeup.
He went 18-11 for the Kansas City Royals in 2017 but struggled in 2018 for the Mets, going 7-9 with a 5.77 ERA.
“I like the fact that (Vargas) is a different look than what we currently have in our rotation,” Klentak said. “He’s a soft-tossing lefty. We have a lot of hard-throwing righties. He is a very good complement.”
Vargas pitched Sunday for the Mets. Klentak said Vargas probably will start Friday or Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. Klentak did not say whose spot in the rotation Vargas would take. To make room on the Phillies’ 40-man roster for Vargas, the team designated right-handed reliever Yacksel Ríos for assignment.
“We’re going to consider everything,” Klentak said of the rotation. “Somebody could be optioned (to Triple-A). Somebody could move to the bullpen.”
Vargas made headlines for the wrong reason this summer when he was involved in a verbal confrontation with a reporter in the Mets’ clubhouse after a loss to the Chicago Cubs. Klentak worked in the Los Angeles Angels’ front office when Vargas played for that team in 2013. The general manager said the Phillies investigated the incident with the reporter.
“When that initially happened, my first thought was that that would be so out of character for Jason Vargas to be caught up in anything like that,” Klentak said. “It’s just not who he is. He’s not an overbearing personality. He’s very popular in the clubhouse. I think that was an isolated episode. I think this guy is going to be a big plus for our clubhouse.”
Vargas is the final season a two-year $16 million deal. He has an $8 million team option for 2020. The Phillies would have to pay Vargas $2 million if they don’t pick up the option. The Mets reportedly also sent the Phillies $2 million in the deal.
“Obviously, how Jason pitches for the final two months of the regular season will have an impact on the option decision.” Klentak said.
The Phillies (55-50) were off Monday and begin a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday. Philadelphia began Monday one game out of a National League wild card spot.
The starting rotation has performed poorly in July. Jake Arrieta is pitching with a bone spur in his throwing elbow and has not lasted longer than 5 2/3 innings in any of his last four starts. Zach Eflin is 0-4 in July with a 12.64 ERA.
The Phillies signed Drew Smyly as a free agent two weeks ago. He made his Phillies debut July 21, allowing one run in six innings in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Phillies did not pay a great price for Vargas. Bossart, 26, is not one of their top prospects. He was batting .195 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs for Reading.
Wednesday’s trade deadline is more important than past years because this season no waiver deals will be permitted in August. In past years, players who cleared waivers were eligible to be traded in August and be eligible for the postseason. With those trades banned, teams will have little opportunity to improve themselves from outside sources after Wednesday.
“Until the clock strikes 4 o’clock on Wednesday, we’re going to keep the phone lines open,” Klentak said. “This was the most pressing area for us to address. But if opportunities present themselves in the next two days, I know we will have the support of ownership to pursue them.”
