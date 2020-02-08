Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Coach Dave DeWeese, at top, guides the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team Thursday in practice ahead of their game Saturday against The Patrick School in the Metro Classic in Toms River.
Coach Dave DeWeese, at top, guides the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team Thursday in practice ahead of their game Saturday against The Patrick School in the Metro Classic in Toms River.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
Wildwood Catholic High School will be at the epicenter of New Jersey and national high school boys basketball Saturday night.
The Crusaders will play The Patrick School, of Hillside, Union County, in the Metro Classic at 7:30 p.m. before a sold-out RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River. At 9 p.m., Sierra Canyon of Los Angeles, which features LeBron James’ freshman son, Bronny, will play Long Island Lutheran in a game that will be televised on ESPN3. New Jersey high school powers Camden and Elizabeth also will be in action Saturday.
“(We’re) a tiny little school in North Wildwood with a student body of under 150 kids,” Wildwood Catholic coach Dave DeWeese said. “Cape May County with a total population of under 100,000 people, it’s pretty remarkable we are able to compete at this type of level. Many cities in New Jersey are bigger than Cape May County in terms of population. For us to be competing at that level and playing on that big stage is huge for our school.”
The Metro Classic, run by brothers Pryia and Mukesh Roy, is one of the nation’s top showcase events. Pryia lives in Flemington, Hunterdon County, and is the assistant chief council with the Department of Homeland Security. Mukesh lives in Mays Landing and is an Ocean County physician.
Showcase events, such as the Metro Classic, dominate the high school basketball scene. There are multiple events every weekend of the season.
“High school basketball has become like college basketball,” Pryia Roy said. “College basketball has become like pro basketball. The interest in it, the level of play.”
These showcase events give teams and their players statewide and, in some cases, national exposure. There are bound to be plenty of fans who will watch Wildwood Catholic for the first time Saturday night.
“It’s a championship atmosphere,” Wildwood Catholic senior guard Jacob Hopping said. “Practices in days leading up to these games are big days for us. Everything is magnified. We want to show everyone what we can do.”
Wildwood Catholic is the two-time defending Cape-Atlantic League champion. The Crusaders feature West Virginia recruit Taj Thweatt and Temple-recruit Jahlil White.
Plenty of showcase events wanted Wildwood Catholic. This season, the Crusaders not only played in local events, such as the Seagull Classic, Battle by the Bay and Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend, but also in events in Jersey City and Cherry Hill. Players love these types of games.
“A bunch of my friends and players from around this area are always talking to me about how awesome it is that we get to play in these showcase games and settings,” Hopping said. “It’s another chance to play against great competition.”
The high-intensity regular season contests also serve a purpose when the postseason begins later this month.
“It’s preparation for the pursuit of our ultimate goals, which is to win some titles,” DeWeese said. “When you go down that road, you face the same type of circumstances that you see in these showcase events.”
Saturday’s game is one of the biggest of the season for the Crusaders. The Patrick School features Jonathan Kuminga, a 6-foot-8 junior who is projected to be an NBA lottery pick in 2022. Wildwood Catholic also wants to erase the memories of its last showcase outing, a 64-44 loss to Seton Hall Prep at the Battle by the Bay in Atlantic City.
“We need to come even stronger after last Saturday,” Hopping said. “That was just a very bad game. There was a lot of circumstances leading up to that. It was just like a mirage.”
Wildwood Catholic will be the favorite in every CAL game they play this season. Few fans root for favorites in any sport.
But when the Crusaders play out of the area in one of these showcase events, plenty of local fans unite behind them.
“We feel like we have the support of the county, the league,” DeWeese said. “Anytime a program in this area is having success, I think everyone rallies around them and provides them with as much support as they can because it is such a small area and close-knit community.”
