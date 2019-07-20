Former Olympic triathlete Joe Maloy on Saturday earned his first victory since his recent return to the sport.
Maloy, a 2004 Wildwood Catholic High School graduate who grew up in Wildwood Crest, won the USA Triathlon Legacy Triathlon in Long Beach, California.
The sprint-distance event featured a 750-meter swim, 18.9K bike and 5K run that was held on the proposed site of the triathlon races for the Los Angles Summer Olympics and ParaOlympics in 2028.
Maloy earned a convincing win, crossing the finish line in 55 minutes, 40 seconds. Cole Ridenour, of Newport Beach, California, was a distant second in 1 hour, 1 minute, 2 seconds.
Maloy retired from racing soon after competing in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiero, Brazil, where he was the top American finisher.
Former Olympic triathlete Joe Maloy will not try for a repeat in 2020.
He resumed his career with a third-place finish at the St. Anthony’s Triathlon in St. Petersburg, Florida, in April and took second in the Escape From Alcatraz Triathlon in San Francisco last month.
Maloy lives in San Diego and recently accepted a part-time position as coordinator of the USA Triathlon Collegiate Recruitment Program.
He’s next planning to move up to half-Ironman-distance races.
His next scheduled event is Ironman 70.3 Boulder in Colorado on Aug. 5, followed by the Beijing International Triathlon on Sept. 8, Ironman 70.3 Cozumel on Sept. 29, Ironman 70.3 Los Cabos on Nov. 3, Ironman 70.3 Cartegena on Dec. 1 and Ironman 70.3 Indian Wells La Quinta in California on Dec. 8.
