Avalon Beach Patrol singles rower Gary Nagle, is hit by a strong wave at the start of the row. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Wildwood swimmer Brendan Lewis (left) and Wildwood Crest’s Jon Burkett, exit the water and sprint to the finish. Burkett won the race. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Avalon Beach Patrol doubles rowers Matt Wolf (front) and Gary Nagle, crash a wave at the start of the doubles row. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
AVALON — The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol continued its outstanding competition season Sunday by winning the team title of the David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races at the 35th Street beach.
The win by the Crest ended Avalon's eight-year win streak in its home event. Jon Burkett won the swim for Wildwood Crest, and Darrick Kobierowski added a win in the singles row. Kobierowski and partner Terry McGovern were second in the doubles row, and the Crest also took second in the surf dash relay.
Wilwood Crest won it with 16 points, and Avalon was second with 15. Sea Isle City won the surf dash, the final race, and took third with 6 points. Scoring was 5-3-1 for the first three places. No times were available.
Wildwood Crest’s Darrick Kobierowski (left) and Avalon’s Gary Nagel at the start of the singles row. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Wildwood swimmer Brendan Lewis sprints to the finish of the swim. Burkett won the race. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Wildwood Crest’s Darrick Kobierowski crosses the finish in the singles row. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Wildwood swimmer Brendan Lewis (right) and Wildwood Crest’s Jon Burkett, exit the water of the swim. Burkett won the race. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Avalon Beach Patrol doubles rowers Matt Wolf (standing) and Gary Nagle, celebrate winning the doubles row. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Wildwood Crest swimmer Jon Burkett sprints to the finish of the swim. Burkett won the race. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Avalon might have won the surf dash and the team title, but one of its runners came back in the wrong lane and didn't tag the next dasher, causing a disqualification. Wildwood Crest also had a disqualification in the iron man relay when a boat flipped before crossing the line.
Wildwood Crest had previously won team titles this summer at the Cape May County Lifeguard Championships, the Beschen-Callahan Memorials and the Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational.
"It sure feels great to win it," Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol Chief Bud Johnson said. "We only won it one other time, and that was a long time ago. We're having a good year. Our guards are training hard and racing well. It's tough to score here because the points are 5-3-1. We had some people who placed fourth who raced well.
"The main thing is to enjoy competing and to have fun."
Burkett outran Wildwood's Brendan Lewis by about four feet to the finish line on the beach at the end of the swim. Avalon's Will Lukens was third.
"Actually I prefer swims that are less than a minute, but I still enjoy swimming in the ocean," said Burkett, who finished his senior season swimming for the University of Michigan this winter. "It's nice to be in a race with a lot of people. It's good to get an ocean swim at full speed to get focused on the big races this summer."
Kobierowski finished ahead of Avalon's Erich Wolf as the current took them to the northern end of the beach at the end of singles row.
"It was a rough ocean with a strong current," said Kobierowski, 45. "I got some push from some decent-sized swells, but there was nothing great to hop back on (and steer with an oar)."
Avalon's Matt Wolf (Erich's brother) and Gary Nagle won the doubles row, also at the northern end of the beach. The two also won the Kerr doubles last year.
"We were side-by-side with the Crest on the way in," said Nagle, 19. "We got a swell, and it died, and then we got on another one. The boat was swinging back and forth in the rough ocean. That's the sport. If you're just good in a calm ocean, you're going to lose half the races."
Avalon's Kevin Del Giorno (swimmer), Ray Derman (runner) and Erich Wolf (rower) won the iron man relay. Ventnor's TJ Given, Michael Keough and Doug Davis finished second.
Sea Isle's Tom Moran, Liam Moran (Tom's cousin), Tucker DeLuca, James McLaughlin and Andrew Tourney won the surf dash. Crest's Brett Pedersen, Pat Bakey, Burkett, Jake Klecko and Nate Belisario took second and earned the clinching three points.
