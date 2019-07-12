NORTH WILDWOOD — The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol dominated the 51st annual Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races at 15th Avenue beach Friday evening.

The Crest won five of the six races to capture the team title for the second consecutive summer with 28 points. North Wildwood was second with 12 points, and Wildwood finished third with 10.

Scoring was 5-3-2-1 for the first four places.

GALLERY Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races

