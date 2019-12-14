The Detroit Lions announced Saturday they have signed running back Wes Hills to their active roster from the practice squad, along with offensive tackle Dan Skipper.
Hills, a 2013 Wildwood High School graduate, joined the Lions in October and has spent the majority of the season as a member of the practice squad.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder, an undrafted rookie, spent the preseason with the Arizona Cardinals and led the team in rushing with 63 yards on 13 carries (4.85 yards per carry) and caught two passes for 18 yards before being released with an injury settlement after hurting his calf.
Hills starred last season at NCAA Division II Slippery Rock University, rushing for 1,714 yards and 17 touchdowns.
He was named MVP of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl after rushing for 78 yards and a TD on 10 carries and broke off a game-high 21-yard run in the Senior Bowl.
— John Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.