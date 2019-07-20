073017_spt_lifeguard 2

South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships at Aquatic and Fitness Center in Ocean City, NJ Saturday July 29, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol has won the team title 10 straight years.

The event features the best swimmers on the South Jersey patrols. Most are top college or high school swimmers.

Ocean City took first place in six of the 12 races in 2018 and won with a sscore of 88 points. Brigantine won three races and finished second with 72 points. Sea Isle City took third with 57 points.

Last year, 11 of the 15 patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association brought at least a partial squad to the event.

Contact: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

