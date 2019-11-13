Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Lajerah Wright scored a team-leading 22 points to lead the Stockton University women's basketball team to a season-opening 93-48 victory over Penn State Schuylkill in a nonconference game Wednesday.

Wright, an Atlantic City High School graduate, was 4 for 5 from the free throw line. Emily Donzanti had a game-high eight assists to go with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Ospreys (1-0) led 44-19 at halftime.

Sophomore Emily Donzanti had 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Freshman Armanee DeBarry (Millville) had seven points and seven rebounds. Freshman Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) added two points.

Hailee Porricelli and Brittina Bulli each scored 12 points. Chyna Wooten scored 10 and added four rebounds and two assists. Kiley Gelston had a team-leading 10 rebounds to go with nine points

The Ospreys will host the Stockton Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday and Sunday. They play The City College of New York at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Cabrini and Pittsburgh-Greensburg are the other teams in the tournament and will play each at 7 p.m. Saturday. The two losing teams will play in a consolation game at 1 p.m. Sunday, with the winners playing for the championship at 3 p.m.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments