Lajerah Wright scored a team-leading 22 points to lead the Stockton University women's basketball team to a season-opening 93-48 victory over Penn State Schuylkill in a nonconference game Wednesday.
Wright, an Atlantic City High School graduate, was 4 for 5 from the free throw line. Emily Donzanti had a game-high eight assists to go with 13 points and six rebounds.
The Ospreys (1-0) led 44-19 at halftime.
Sophomore Emily Donzanti had 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Freshman Armanee DeBarry (Millville) had seven points and seven rebounds. Freshman Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) added two points.
Hailee Porricelli and Brittina Bulli each scored 12 points. Chyna Wooten scored 10 and added four rebounds and two assists. Kiley Gelston had a team-leading 10 rebounds to go with nine points
The Ospreys will host the Stockton Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday and Sunday. They play The City College of New York at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Cabrini and Pittsburgh-Greensburg are the other teams in the tournament and will play each at 7 p.m. Saturday. The two losing teams will play in a consolation game at 1 p.m. Sunday, with the winners playing for the championship at 3 p.m.
