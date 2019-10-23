Emma Zurawksi helped Mainland Regional High School girls volleyball to a 2-1 win Wednesday over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional match.
Mainland (11-9) beat Egg Harbor Township 22-25, 25-18, 25-16.
Zurawski had seven kills, six service points, three digs and an ace. Savannah Goff had 10 service points, six assists and two digs.
Valerie Gerber had four digs, three service points and two aces. Alyssa Cappuccio had two digs and a service point.
Shore Conference Tournament
Quarterfinals
(1) Southern Reg. 2,
(9) Jackson Liberty 0
Southern won 25-19, 25-15.
Stephanie Soares had 22 assists, two service points and a dig for Southern (27-3). Rachael Pharo had 12 kills, four service points and three digs. Riley Vaughn had 13 service points, five aces and three digs. Madison Gellis added 11 digs.
The Rams will take on fifth-seeded Toms River South at Georgian Court University on Friday.
Jackson Liberty fell to 16-8.
Other matches
ACIT 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
The Red Hawks (15-6) beat the Caper Tigers (5-13) 25-12, 25-20.
Joelle DuFault led Lower with four service points, three kills and an ace. Violet Dales had four service points and two digs. Carrie Laffey had four assists and a dig.
No further information was available.
Our Lady of Mercy 2,
Middle Twp. 0
Our Lady of Mercy Academy (7-12) beat Middle Township (1-12) 25-22, 25-17.
Ava Barrasso led the Villagers with 18 assists, three service points and an ace. Olivia Stefano had seven service points, six kills, four aces and a dig.
Alice Cawley had seven service points, five kills and four aces.
From Tuesday
Pleasantville 2,
Oakcrest 0
Pleasantville (17-5) beat Oakcrest 25-20, 25-22.
Rosa Gil-Hernandez had 13 assists and nine digs. Shania Watkins had eight kills and two blocks. Yancely Hernandez had four kills, three aces and eight digs.
