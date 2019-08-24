Relying on the same lineup as it used last year, the Longport Beach Patrol once again is The Press South Jersey Lifeguard Team of the Year.
Swimmer Joey Tepper won every big race of the season, and rowers Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey kept Longport on top.
Longport, led by Tepper's win in the swim, won its fourth straight team title at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Aug. 9.
The former underdog beach patrol is now the team to beat at every big lifeguard event.
Longport also won the team championship at the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic and the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races, two of the other three standard South Jersey events in which all the beach patrols compete. The other event, the Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships, was won by Atlantic City.
The Press Lifeguard All-Stars began last year with a point system for the four top events, as well as for the two women's events in which South Jersey's key races — the doubles row, the swim and the singles row — are held. The Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational and the Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational each have those three races.
The scoring is 5-2-1 for the first three places in team scoring, the doubles, swim and singles at three of the coed events and the two women's events. The exception is the South Jersey Championships, which has scoring of 8-3-2 for team scoring, doubles, swim and singles. The South Jersey Championships is considered the summer's top beach patrol event, so South Jersey individual winners automatically become Press All-Stars.
Margate's Chuck Gowdy and Chris Graves won the doubles row in consecutive weeks at the Margate Memorials and the South Jersey Championships (13 points) to become All-Stars for the second year. Gowdy's South Jersey race win was the 12th of his career, the all-time record. David Funk of Ventnor is next with 10.
McGrath and Duffey are also returning All-Stars, having won the doubles at the Atlantic City Classic before finishing second at the Margate Memorials and the South Jersey Championships (10 points).
“Having the All-Stars is pretty cool,” said McGrath, 33. “Sean and I used to talk about it, that there could be some kind of point system.
“We (the Longport patrol) all push each other, and we’re a family. Sean and I train most of the year. It really helps to have a swimmer like Joey Tepper. We never had a swimmer like him. Joey swims everywhere and pushes himself to be the best he can be.”
Tepper had a perfect score of 23 for winning the four swims to easily earn the All-Star designation.
“This summer was better than last summer because I feel I did better,” said Tepper, 17, a rising senior at Egg Harbor Township High School. "I also feel I did better at the Red Bull (Surf and Rescue, a relay event that Tepper, Max Mitttelman, Tim Schwegman and Taylor Phy of Longport won against 39 other teams). It’s really good to be part of a great team.”
In the singles row, Atlantic City’s Vince Granese won the A.C. Classic and the Hoffman Memorials to become an All-Star (10 points). Chris Spiers of Margate won the South Jersey singles title to automatically make it.
Ventnor is the women’s Team of the Year on a tiebreaker.
Wildwood Crest won the Longport Invitational, and Ventnor took first at its own Howarth Invitational. Neither of those teams finished in the top three in the event it didn’t win, so each earned five points.
The Press used the South Jersey Chiefs Association tiebreaker of the doubles row to decide the winner. Ventnor owned the tiebreaker as Stacey Price and Katie Fisher of that patrol won the Howarth doubles row but didn’t get top-three at Longport. The Crest did not get a top-three doubles finish at either event.
Adrienne Bilello won both swims for the Wildwood Crest women and is that event’s Press All-Star (10 points). The leading singles rower was Ocean City's Stephanie Hauck, who won that event at the Longport Invitational and was second at the Howarth Invitational (seven points).
Ventnor's Price was the singles row winner at the Howarth event, and she becomes an All-Star for also having won the doubles row with Katie Fisher at the same event.
Margate twins Amanda and Kristine Auble are the doubles row Press All-Stars for the second straight year. They won at the Longport Invitational and were second to Price and Fisher in the Howarth race (seven points).
THE PRESS SOUTH JERSEY LIFEGUARD ALL-STARS
Team of the Year (coed events): Longport Team of the Year (women’s events): Ventnor Doubles row (men): Margate (Chuck Gowdy-Chris Graves); Longport (Mike McGrath-Sean Duffey). Doubles row (women): Margate (Amanda Auble-Kristine Auble) Swim (men): Joey Tepper, Longport Swim (women): Adrienne Bilello, Wildwood Crest Singles row (men): Vince Granese, Atlantic City; Chris Spiers, Margate Singles row (women): Stephanie Hauck, Ocean City Special category: Stacey Price, Ventnor A look back at the 2019 Lifeguard Race Season
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races
Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey of Longport place first in double row during Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races Friday July 5, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races
Joey Tepper of Longport place first in swim during Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races Friday July 5, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Life guards
Cape May County Championship
On July 8th 2019, The Cape May County Championship Lifeguard race was held in Wildwood Crest, off Rambler street beach.
Cape May County Championship
Cape May County Championship
Cape May County Championship
Cape May County Championship
Cape May County Championship
Cape May County Championship
Cape May County Championship
Cape May County Championship
Cape May County Championship
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Longport Women's lifeguard invitational. Longport, NJ. July 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
Longport’s Tighe Reedi came in at 1st place in the Paddle Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
Longport’s Tom Kresz and Tim Schwegman (right) came in at 1st place in the Surf Boat Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
Brigantine’s Michael Brooks leaps from the boat as teammate Ron DeFelice looks on during the surf boat relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational on Friday. Brigantine was second in the event to Longport, but won the team title by a point.
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
Longport's Tim Schwegman came in at 1st place in the Surf Boat Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
Longport's Tim Schwegman came in at 1st place in the Surf Boat Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
Longport's Tim Schwegman came in at 1st place in the Surf Boat Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
Atlantic City's Matt Mattioli came in at 2nd in the Paddle Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
Margate City in the Surf Boat Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
Brigantine’s Ron Defelice and Michael Brooks (jumping) came in at 2nd place in the Surf Boat Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood.
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood.
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood. Coming first for the Doubles Row was Wildwood Crest’s Pat BAkey and Jake Klecko.
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood. NWBP Luke Snyder placed first for the Can Run.
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood. NWBP Luke Snyder placed first for the Can Run.
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
Wildwood Crests’ Jon Burkett looks back at the competition as he heads toward the finish line to win the swim at the Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Race on Thursday at the 15th Ave. beach in North Wildwood. Wildwood Crest won five of the six events to win the team title. The complete story from this even is online at
and will appear in Sunday’s paper. On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood. Coming in first for the Swim race was Wildwood Crest’s Jon Burkett PressofAC.com/Sports
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood. Coming in first for the Rescue Board race was Wildwood Crest's Brett Pederson.
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood. Coming in first for the Singles Row was Derrick Kobierowski for Wildwood Crest..
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood. Coming in first for the Swim race was Wildwood Crest's Jon Burkett.
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood. Coming in first for the Rescue Board race was Wildwood Crest's Brett Pederson.
Red Bull Surf and Rescue
Wildwood Crest takes home second place in the 2018 Red Bull Surf and Rescue Championship after trailing Ocean City by under four seconds in the paddleboard relay. The event was cut short on Tuesday evening due to lightning. Tuesday, July 17
Red Bull Surf and Rescue
Ocean City’s Maggie Wallace battles rough, churned waves as she heads toward the shore during the swim relay. Competition was cut short due to lightning storms. Tuesday, July 17
Red Bull Lifeguard Races
Ocean City’s Brian McGroarty heads to the finish line in the paddle board portion of the Red Bull Surf and Rescue lifeguard races, on the beach near North Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Red Bull Lifeguard Races
Atlantic City’s Jack Fenton comes ashore after his leg of the relay swim during the Red Bull Surf and Rescue lifeguard races in Atlantic City on Tuesday. Below, Longport’s Tim Schwegman and Taylor Phy finish first in the event’s third round. Longport won the overall title. For more photos from the event, go to
. PressofAC.com
Red Bull Lifeguard Races
Surf City’s Chris Bigos heads to the finish line first in his leg of the paddle board competition during the Red Bull Surf and Rescue lifeguard races, on the beach near North Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Red Bull Lifeguard Races
Ocean City’s Brian McGroarty heads to the finish line in the paddle board portion of the Red Bull Surf and Rescue lifeguard races, on the beach near North Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Red Bull Lifeguard Races
Red Bull Surf and Rescue lifeguard races, on the beach near North Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Red Bull Lifeguard Races
Long port’s Tim Schwegman and Taylor Phy head out in a lifeboat and will finish first in the combined portion of the Red Bull Surf and Rescue lifeguard races, on the beach near North Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Red Bull Lifeguard Races
Long port’s Tim Schwegman and Taylor Phy head out in a lifeboat and will finish first in the combined portion of the Red Bull Surf and Rescue lifeguard races, on the beach near North Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Red Bull Lifeguard Races
Red Bull Surf and Rescue lifeguard races, on the beach near North Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Bryan Theiss, foreground of Ocean City places first in Rescue Board race at Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
Avalon Beach Patrol doubles rowers Matt Wolf (standing) and Gary Nagle, celebrate winning the doubles row. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
Avalon’s Grace Wiley sprints to the finish in the swim. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
Wildwood swimmer Brendan Lewis sprints to the finish of the swim. Burkett won the race. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
Avalon’s Grace Wiley sprints to the finish in the swim. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
Wildwood Crest’s Darrick Kobierowski (left) and Avalon’s Gary Nagel at the start of the singles row. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
The Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
The Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
The Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
The Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
The Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
Brigantine Sven Peltonen and Sean O’Neil comes in 2nd place in the Paddle Pick Up at Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
Ocean City Frank Brady comes in 2nd place in the Surf Dash at Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
Ocean City Shanin Theiss and Sean McCann comes in 1st place in the1000 Row at Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
Ocean City Shanin Theiss and Sean McCann comes in 1st place in the1000 Row at Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
Harvey Cedars Ryan Corcoran comes in 1st place in the Surf Dash at Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Start of the swim in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Boats are prepared for the start of the doubles row in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Long port’s Joey Tepper wins the swim at the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races on Friday. ‘I definitely enjoy this race. It’s probably one of my favorite races of the year,’ the 17-year-old said.
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Boats are prepared for the start of the doubles row in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Start of the doubles row in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Margate rowers Chris Graves and Chuck Gowdy cross the finish line first to win the doubles row in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Jon Burkett, left, of Wildwood Crest, finishes second followed by Brigantine’s Brendan Finnegan in the swim portion of the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Margate rowers Chuck Gowdy, left, and Chris Graves celebrate after wining the doubles row in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races on Friday. Graves’ grandfather, Bud Graves Sr., started the race in 1946 with Peter Glick. ‘This is always the most important race of the year to me,’ the 37-year-old Graves said. Below, swimmers look to clear the waves during the swmi.
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Longport’s Joey Tepper, comes out of the water first to win the swim portion of the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Start of the swim in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational
Adrienne Bilello of Wildwood Crest place first in swim at Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, in Ventnor City Thursday Aug 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational
Stacey Price, of the Ventnor City Beach Patrol, is hoised in the air after winning the singles row at the Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational in Ventnor on Thursday.
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational
Stacey Price of Ventnor place first in single row at Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, in Ventnor City Thursday Aug 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational
Katie Fisher, left, and Stacey Price, of the Ventnor City Beach Patrol, win the doubles row Thursday at the Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational in Ventnor. They beat Margate City twins Amanda and Kristine Auble, who were going for a four-race sweep of the area’s women’s events in the doubles row.
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational, in Ventnor City Thursday Aug 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational, in Ventnor City Thursday Aug 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational, in Ventnor City Thursday Aug 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational, in Ventnor City Thursday Aug 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational, in Ventnor City Thursday Aug 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers gets a celebratory hoist after winning the singles row, below, for the Margate Beach Patrol at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday night.
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Joey Tepper of Longport places first in swim races at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chuck Gowdy and Chris Graves of Margate places first in doubles row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers of Margate places first in single row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers of Margate places first in single row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers of Margate places first in single row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Joey Tepper of Longport places first in swim races at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Joey Tepper of Longport places first in swim races at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers of Margate places first in single row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Joey Tepper of Longport places first in swim races at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
