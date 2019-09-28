Longport Beach Patrol swimming standout Joey Tepper won the youth male surf race Saturday at the International Surf Rescue Challenge U19 Championships in Durban, South Africa.
Tepper, a two-time South Jersey Lifeguard Championships swim winner, also teamed with Diamond Beach lifeguard Gavin Loughlin to place fourth as part of the United States' four-person youth mixed surf relay.
Tepper, 17, is a senior at Egg Harbor Township High School.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Loughlin, from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, joined Wildwood Beach Patrol lifeguard Bella Taylor for a fourth-place finish in the mixed youth board relay.
Taylor, a 16-year-old from Plantation, Florida, took sixth in the female youth surf ski race and eighth in the female youth board race.
The competition continues through Wednesday.
Tepper, Loughlin and Taylor qualified for the event with standout performances at the United States Lifeguard Association (USLA) Junior National Championships on Aug. 7 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races Friday July 5, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races
Mike McGrath of Longport place first in single row during Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races Friday July 5, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races Friday July 5, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races
Mike McGrath comes ashore to win the singles row during the Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races last month. Below, teammate Joey Tepper is first out of the water on his way to victory in the swim at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport this month.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races Friday July 5, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races Friday July 5, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races
Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey of Longport place first in double row during Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races Friday July 5, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races
Mike McGrath of Longport place first in single row during Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races Friday July 5, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races
Joey Tepper of Longport place first in swim during Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races Friday July 5, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Life guards
Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races Friday July 5, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cape May County Championship
On July 8th 2019, The Cape May County Championship Lifeguard race was held in Wildwood Crest, off Rambler street beach.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cape May County Championship
On July 8th 2019, The Cape May County Championship Lifeguard race was held in Wildwood Crest, off Rambler street beach.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cape May County Championship
On July 8th 2019, The Cape May County Championship Lifeguard race was held in Wildwood Crest, off Rambler street beach.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cape May County Championship
On July 8th 2019, The Cape May County Championship Lifeguard race was held in Wildwood Crest, off Rambler street beach.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cape May County Championship
On July 8th 2019, The Cape May County Championship Lifeguard race was held in Wildwood Crest, off Rambler street beach.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cape May County Championship
On July 8th 2019, The Cape May County Championship Lifeguard race was held in Wildwood Crest, off Rambler street beach.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cape May County Championship
On July 8th 2019, The Cape May County Championship Lifeguard race was held in Wildwood Crest, off Rambler street beach.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cape May County Championship
On July 8th 2019, The Cape May County Championship Lifeguard race was held in Wildwood Crest, off Rambler street beach.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cape May County Championship
On July 8th 2019, The Cape May County Championship Lifeguard race was held in Wildwood Crest, off Rambler street beach.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cape May County Championship
On July 8th 2019, The Cape May County Championship Lifeguard race was held in Wildwood Crest, off Rambler street beach.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Longport Women's lifeguard invitational. Longport, NJ. July 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Longport Women's lifeguard invitational. Longport, NJ. July 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Longport Women's lifeguard invitational. Longport, NJ. July 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Longport Women's lifeguard invitational. Longport, NJ. July 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Longport Women's lifeguard invitational. Longport, NJ. July 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Longport Women's lifeguard invitational. Longport, NJ. July 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Longport Women's lifeguard invitational. Longport, NJ. July 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Longport Women's lifeguard invitational. Longport, NJ. July 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Longport Women's lifeguard invitational. Longport, NJ. July 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Longport Women's lifeguard invitational. Longport, NJ. July 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
Longport’s Tighe Reedi came in at 1st place in the Paddle Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
Longport’s Tom Kresz and Tim Schwegman (right) came in at 1st place in the Surf Boat Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
Brigantine’s Michael Brooks leaps from the boat as teammate Ron DeFelice looks on during the surf boat relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational on Friday. Brigantine was second in the event to Longport, but won the team title by a point.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
Longport's Tim Schwegman came in at 1st place in the Surf Boat Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
Longport's Tim Schwegman came in at 1st place in the Surf Boat Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
Longport's Tim Schwegman came in at 1st place in the Surf Boat Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
Atlantic City's Matt Mattioli came in at 2nd in the Paddle Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
Margate City in the Surf Boat Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
Brigantine’s Ron Defelice and Michael Brooks (jumping) came in at 2nd place in the Surf Boat Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood. Coming first for the Doubles Row was Wildwood Crest’s Pat BAkey and Jake Klecko.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood. NWBP Luke Snyder placed first for the Can Run.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood. NWBP Luke Snyder placed first for the Can Run.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
Wildwood Crests’ Jon Burkett looks back at the competition as he heads toward the finish line to win the swim at the Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Race on Thursday at the 15th Ave. beach in North Wildwood. Wildwood Crest won five of the six events to win the team title. The complete story from this even is online at
and will appear in Sunday’s paper. On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood. Coming in first for the Swim race was Wildwood Crest’s Jon Burkett PressofAC.com/Sports
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood. Coming in first for the Rescue Board race was Wildwood Crest's Brett Pederson.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood. Coming in first for the Singles Row was Derrick Kobierowski for Wildwood Crest..
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood. Coming in first for the Swim race was Wildwood Crest's Jon Burkett.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood. Coming in first for the Rescue Board race was Wildwood Crest's Brett Pederson.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Red Bull Surf and Rescue
Wildwood Crest takes home second place in the 2018 Red Bull Surf and Rescue Championship after trailing Ocean City by under four seconds in the paddleboard relay. The event was cut short on Tuesday evening due to lightning. Tuesday, July 17
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Red Bull Surf and Rescue
Ocean City’s Maggie Wallace battles rough, churned waves as she heads toward the shore during the swim relay. Competition was cut short due to lightning storms. Tuesday, July 17
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Red Bull Lifeguard Races
Ocean City’s Brian McGroarty heads to the finish line in the paddle board portion of the Red Bull Surf and Rescue lifeguard races, on the beach near North Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Red Bull Lifeguard Races
Atlantic City’s Jack Fenton comes ashore after his leg of the relay swim during the Red Bull Surf and Rescue lifeguard races in Atlantic City on Tuesday. Below, Longport’s Tim Schwegman and Taylor Phy finish first in the event’s third round. Longport won the overall title. For more photos from the event, go to
. PressofAC.com
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Red Bull Lifeguard Races
Surf City’s Chris Bigos heads to the finish line first in his leg of the paddle board competition during the Red Bull Surf and Rescue lifeguard races, on the beach near North Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Red Bull Lifeguard Races
Ocean City’s Brian McGroarty heads to the finish line in the paddle board portion of the Red Bull Surf and Rescue lifeguard races, on the beach near North Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Red Bull Lifeguard Races
Red Bull Surf and Rescue lifeguard races, on the beach near North Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Red Bull Lifeguard Races
Long port’s Tim Schwegman and Taylor Phy head out in a lifeboat and will finish first in the combined portion of the Red Bull Surf and Rescue lifeguard races, on the beach near North Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Red Bull Lifeguard Races
Long port’s Tim Schwegman and Taylor Phy head out in a lifeboat and will finish first in the combined portion of the Red Bull Surf and Rescue lifeguard races, on the beach near North Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Red Bull Lifeguard Races
Red Bull Surf and Rescue lifeguard races, on the beach near North Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Atlantic City Classic
The Atlantic City Classic lifeguard was held on Chelsea Ave. beach. Atlantic City, NJ. July 19, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Bryan Theiss, foreground of Ocean City places first in Rescue Board race at Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
Avalon Beach Patrol doubles rowers Matt Wolf (standing) and Gary Nagle, celebrate winning the doubles row. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
Avalon’s Grace Wiley sprints to the finish in the swim. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
Wildwood swimmer Brendan Lewis sprints to the finish of the swim. Burkett won the race. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
Avalon’s Grace Wiley sprints to the finish in the swim. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
Wildwood Crest’s Darrick Kobierowski (left) and Avalon’s Gary Nagel at the start of the singles row. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
The Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
The Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
The Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
The Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
The Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
Brigantine Sven Peltonen and Sean O’Neil comes in 2nd place in the Paddle Pick Up at Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
Ocean City Frank Brady comes in 2nd place in the Surf Dash at Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
Ocean City Shanin Theiss and Sean McCann comes in 1st place in the1000 Row at Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
Ocean City Shanin Theiss and Sean McCann comes in 1st place in the1000 Row at Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race
Harvey Cedars Ryan Corcoran comes in 1st place in the Surf Dash at Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
2019 Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament Friday Aug 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Start of the swim in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Boats are prepared for the start of the doubles row in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Long port’s Joey Tepper wins the swim at the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races on Friday. ‘I definitely enjoy this race. It’s probably one of my favorite races of the year,’ the 17-year-old said.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Boats are prepared for the start of the doubles row in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Start of the doubles row in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Margate rowers Chris Graves and Chuck Gowdy cross the finish line first to win the doubles row in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Jon Burkett, left, of Wildwood Crest, finishes second followed by Brigantine’s Brendan Finnegan in the swim portion of the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Margate rowers Chuck Gowdy, left, and Chris Graves celebrate after wining the doubles row in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races on Friday. Graves’ grandfather, Bud Graves Sr., started the race in 1946 with Peter Glick. ‘This is always the most important race of the year to me,’ the 37-year-old Graves said. Below, swimmers look to clear the waves during the swmi.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Longport’s Joey Tepper, comes out of the water first to win the swim portion of the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Start of the swim in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational
Adrienne Bilello of Wildwood Crest place first in swim at Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, in Ventnor City Thursday Aug 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational
Stacey Price, of the Ventnor City Beach Patrol, is hoised in the air after winning the singles row at the Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational in Ventnor on Thursday.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational
Stacey Price of Ventnor place first in single row at Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, in Ventnor City Thursday Aug 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational
Katie Fisher, left, and Stacey Price, of the Ventnor City Beach Patrol, win the doubles row Thursday at the Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational in Ventnor. They beat Margate City twins Amanda and Kristine Auble, who were going for a four-race sweep of the area’s women’s events in the doubles row.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational, in Ventnor City Thursday Aug 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational, in Ventnor City Thursday Aug 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational, in Ventnor City Thursday Aug 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational, in Ventnor City Thursday Aug 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational
The Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational, in Ventnor City Thursday Aug 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers gets a celebratory hoist after winning the singles row, below, for the Margate Beach Patrol at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday night.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Joey Tepper of Longport places first in swim races at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea/
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chuck Gowdy and Chris Graves of Margate places first in doubles row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers of Margate places first in single row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers of Margate places first in single row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers of Margate places first in single row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Joey Tepper of Longport places first in swim races at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Joey Tepper, of Longport, wins the swim at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Aug. 9. places first in swim races at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea /
staff photographer
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers of Margate places first in single row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Joey Tepper of Longport places first in swim races at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers gets a celebratory hoist after winning the singles row, below, for the Margate Beach Patrol at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday night.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Joey Tepper of Longport places first in swim races at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea/
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers of Margate places first in single row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chuck Gowdy and Chris Graves of Margate places first in doubles row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers of Margate places first in single row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Joey Tepper of Longport places first in swim races at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers of Margate places first in single row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Joey Tepper, of Longport, wins the swim at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Aug. 9. places first in swim races at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea /
staff photographer
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers of Margate places first in single row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Joey Tepper of Longport places first in swim races at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chuck Gowdy and Chris Graves of Margate places first in doubles row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Chris Spiers of Margate places first in single row at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships