Longport Beach Patrol swimming standout Joey Tepper won the youth male surf race Saturday at the International Surf Rescue Challenge U19 Championships in Durban, South Africa.

Tepper, a two-time South Jersey Lifeguard Championships swim winner, also teamed with Diamond Beach lifeguard Gavin Loughlin to place fourth as part of the United States' four-person youth mixed surf relay.

Tepper, 17, is a senior at Egg Harbor Township High School.

Loughlin, from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, joined Wildwood Beach Patrol lifeguard Bella Taylor for a fourth-place finish in the mixed youth board relay.

Taylor, a 16-year-old from Plantation, Florida, took sixth in the female youth surf ski race and eighth in the female youth board race.

The competition continues through Wednesday.

Tepper, Loughlin and Taylor qualified for the event with standout performances at the United States Lifeguard Association (USLA) Junior National Championships on Aug. 7 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.