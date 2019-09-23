Lions Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox is introduced before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

 Michael Perez

Why this is their biggest game of the year

Eagles (1-2) at Green Bay (3-0), 8:20 Thursday, Lambeau Field.

The Eagles need to put Sunday's loss to Detroit behind them as quickly as possible. A third straight loss would put a major dent in their quest to win the NFC East and make the playoffs. Entering last season, teams that started 1-3 make the playoffs just 14% of the time.

Evaluating the Eagles

Observations from the 27-24 loss to Detroit

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor: Inconsistency hurt the offense.

Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Costly drop at the end.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox: Carson Wentz had more tackles (two).

Cornerback Ronald Darby: Hurt yet again.

Tight end Dallas Goedert: Played just enough to drop a TD pass.

Running back Miles Sanders: Fumbles overshadowed his good plays.

Evaluating the wide receivers

The Eagles needed Agholor, Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins to step up with DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery sidelined with injuries. Agholor had two TD catches but also lost a fumble and dropped a pass. Arcega-Whiteside and Hollins also had trouble holding onto the football.

Three-and-out with Doug Pederson

From Sunday

Q: What's behind the lack of a pass rush?

A: It's something we have to look at, generating a pass rush, whether (using) four, five, six (pass rushers), whatever it is. But there is enough (blame) to go around. You can't just point your finger to one thing.

Q: Have you lost confidence in Miles Sanders?

A: We just told him we have a lot of confidence in him, still have a lot of trust in him. (The two fumbles) were just a learning moment for a young running back in games like this.

Q: How does the team bounce back to face Green Bay on Thursday?

A: It's going to be a challenge. It's a challenge, but we're excited for it and looking forward to the opportunity.

