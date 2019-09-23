Why this is their biggest game of the year Eagles (1-2) at Green Bay (3-0), 8:20 Thursday, Lambeau Field.
The Eagles need to put Sunday's loss to Detroit behind them as quickly as possible. A third straight loss would put a major dent in their quest to win the NFC East and make the playoffs. Entering last season, teams that started 1-3 make the playoffs just 14% of the time.
SUBSCRIBE HERE Observations from the 27-24 loss to Detroit Wide receiver Nelson Agholor: Inconsistency hurt the offense. Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Costly drop at the end. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox: Carson Wentz had more tackles (two). Cornerback Ronald Darby: Hurt yet again. Tight end Dallas Goedert: Played just enough to drop a TD pass. Running back Miles Sanders: Fumbles overshadowed his good plays.
Evaluating the wide receivers
The Eagles needed Agholor, Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins to step up with DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery sidelined with injuries. Agholor had two TD catches but also lost a fumble and dropped a pass. Arcega-Whiteside and Hollins also had trouble holding onto the football.
Three-and-out with Doug Pederson
Q: What's behind the lack of a pass rush?
A: It's something we have to look at, generating a pass rush, whether (using) four, five, six (pass rushers), whatever it is. But there is enough (blame) to go around. You can't just point your finger to one thing.
Q: Have you lost confidence in Miles Sanders?
A: We just told him we have a lot of confidence in him, still have a lot of trust in him. (The two fumbles) were just a learning moment for a young running back in games like this.
Q: How does the team bounce back to face Green Bay on Thursday?
A: It's going to be a challenge. It's a challenge, but we're excited for it and looking forward to the opportunity.
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Jamal Agnew catches a kick off for an eventual touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 18 of 32 passes for 201 yards with one touchdown Sunday in a 27-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, who failed to get a sack.
Michael Perez / associated press
APTOPIX Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Miles Killebrew, right, tackles Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Vinny Curry reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Marvin Hall in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson walks the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Kenny Golladay in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor, right, fumbles the ball against Detroit Lions' Trey Flowers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles’ Miles Sanders in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
APTOPIX Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Miles Killebrew, right, tackles Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders, right, returns a kick past Detroit Lions' Miles Killebrew during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Jamal Agnew returns a kick off for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz is tackled by Detroit Lions' Quandre Diggs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders, right, returns kick past Detroit Lions' Miles Killebrew during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders returns a kick during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Danny Amendola is seen before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Mills warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleader perform before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford is seen before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Rasul Douglas, left, knocks the ball loose from Detroit Lions' T.J. Hockenson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) wipes his face during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles’ Mack Hollins (16) cannot catch a pass against Detroit Lions’ Mike Ford (38) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Mills warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Sudfeld warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Footballs are seen before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
The cleats of Detroit Lions' Darius Slay are seen before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Martha Firestone Ford is seen before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles line up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) wipes his face during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
An NFL 100 year logo towel is seen before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Greg Ward warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Danny Amendola, left, and Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham meet after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. Detroit won 27-24. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Eagles wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside drops a pass on fourth-and-15 as Detroit Lions defensive back Rashaan Melvin defends during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game in Philadelphia. Detroit held off a late rally by the Eagles to win 27-24. It was the second staight week dropped passes were big factors in an Eagles loss as they fall to 1-2.
Michael Perez / associated press
Lions Eagles Football
A Fox Sports camera operator watches warm ups before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Nick Bawden in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' David Blough warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Peters looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Danny Amendola gestures to a fan before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox is introduced before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert reacts after dropping a pass in the end zone against the Detroit Lions in the second half Sunday in Philadelphia. The Eagles dropped the ball seven times. missing a pass in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke / associated press
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie walks the field before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia walks to the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz looks form the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Marvin Jones, right, catches a touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Sidney Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Tracy Walker warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Christina Weiss Lurie is seen before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie, right, and Detroit Lions' Martha Firestone Ford are seen before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Doug Pederson, left, and Detroit Lions' Matt Patricia meet after an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford (9) passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor, right, fumbles the ball against Detroit Lions' Trey Flowers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
APTOPIX Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, right, leaps past Detroit Lions' Quandre Diggs during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Danny Amendola in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Kerryon Johnson runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia yells from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Miles Killebrew, right, tackles Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Joe Dahl spikes the ball after a touchdown by Kerryon Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor, right, fumbles the ball against Detroit Lions' Trey Flowers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, left, talks with head coach Doug Pederson during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Mack Hollins, left, cannot catch a pass against Detroit Lions' Mike Ford during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Kerryon Johnson runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor, right, fumbles the ball against Detroit Lions' Trey Flowers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Mack Hollins (16) cannot catch a pass against Detroit Lions' Mike Ford (38) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Miles Killebrew, right, tackles Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Danny Amendola walks the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard runs in a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Lions Eagles Football
Lincoln Financial Field is seen during the second half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Lincoln Financial Field is seen during the second half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
Detroit Lions' Kerryon Johnson (33) rushes past Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Eagles Football
The Detroit Lions’ Miles Killebrew tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders by the face mask during the first half.
Matt Rourke / associated press
