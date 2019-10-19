LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Lower Cape May Regional High School football team snapped a losing streak at the expense of a local rival Saturday.
The Caper Tigers (2-4), who had suffered three straight defeats, scored on six of its seven offensive possessions during a 42-0 win over Wildwood (0-6) in a West Jersey League interdivisional game.
"It felt great to get the win," Lower Cape May coach Brian Hindle said. "We had some tough sledding earlier this year, so it was nice to see the kids come back from the bye and play well."
A large crowd featuring alumni and current students filled the bleachers at Steven J. Steger Memorial Field on a sunny Saturday afternoon to help Lower celebrate Homecoming.
At halftime, the school staged a banner competition won by the freshman class, while the seniors earned the spirit stick.
Senior Emma Golden was selected homecoming queen. The king was scheduled to be announced at the dance Saturday night.
Junior quarterback Brady Eckel played like a king. He accounted for four of the Caper Tigers' six touchdowns, throwing three TD passes and running for one.
"This was a huge win for us," Eckel said. "We had to stew on those losses during our bye week. To come back and get a win is great for our morale. We're hoping it will slingshot us into a good finish to the season."
The three TD passes — to senior wide receiver Damyon Bencievengo, sophomore running back Mikey Castellano and senior running back Jonas Lumbruno — all came in the first quarter, when the Caper Tigers jumped to a 21-0 lead.
Wildwood's hopes of establishing some early momentum ended when its first three possessions ended in fumbles.
"We made a lot of mistakes, and that's tough to overcome," Warriors coach Ken Loomis said. "I don't think we were outplayed as much as we made those mistakes."
The errors added up to another disappointing loss for a Warriors program that has suffered 42 consecutive defeats, the longest current losing streak in the state, since beating Pleasantville in a state consolation game in 2014.
Wildwood has been outscored by a combined 241-6 and 607-22 in the last 15 games. The Warriors have hung close with a few teams but have been unable to sustain the effort for an entire game.
"The tradition before I got here (prior to the 2016 season) unfortunately was to give up when things went bad," Loomis said. "When we get behind 14-0, 21-0 kids start to hang their heads. All we can do is keep preaching to them that the game isn't over until it's over, that we as coaches believe in them. Hopefully, we'll be able to change the culture."
Captain Klein
Lower Cape May's four senior captains for the game included center/defensive end Joelle Klein.
Klein, who finished third in the state girls wrestling championships last year, made her first varsity start at center and played most of the game. She also lined up at defensive end for a series in the second half and made two tackles for no gain.
"I played a little bit last season when the (junior varsity) would get into games, but this was the first time I ever started," Klein said. "I wasn't scared at all. I was just so excited. It felt amazing to be out there."
Wildwood — 0 0 0 0—0
Lower Cape May — 21 7 7 7— 42
FIRST QUARTER
L - Bencievengo 8 pass from Eckel. (Tosto kick)
L - M. Castellano 7 pass from Eckel. (Tosto kick)
L - Lumbruno 35 pass from Eckel. (Tosto kick)
SECOND QUARTER
L - Hebron 3 run. (Tosto kick)
THIRD QUARTER
L - Eckel 6 run. (Tosto kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
L - Giancola 16 run. (Tosto kick)
Records: Wildwood 0-6; Lower 2-4
