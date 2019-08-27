Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Lower Cape May Regional High School football coach Brian Hindle is encouraged by the present and especially the future of his program.
Experience at several key positions could enable the Caper Tigers to challenge for the West Jersey Football League United Division title and perhaps even a berth in the South Jersey Group II playoffs this season.
Lower has also established a football program at Richard M. Teitelman Middle School, which will give young players a head start in learning Lower’s offensive and defensive systems.
“We’re super excited about that,” Hindle said. “I think we’re the only school south of Barnegat with a junior-high program.”
Lower is starting with 42 players this season, which is slightly down from recent years but still impressive.
Topping the list is junior quarterback Connor Eckel. He enjoyed a solid season in his first year as the starter in 2018, running for 880 yards and throwing for 715. Offseason workouts enabled him to add 20 pounds.
“I’m definitely a lot more comfortable with everything after playing last year,” Eckel said. “I think we’re headed for a good season.”
Eckel’s top receiver could be senior Nico Castellano.
Castellano is playing wide receiver this season after serving as a backup quarterback in 2018.
“Playing a little bit at quarterback is helping me as a receiver,” Castellano said. “I think I’m able to recognize what the defense is doing.”
Lower also has depth in the backfield.
Senior Jonas Lumbruno heads a rotation that will also include sophomore Braydon Castillo, Matt Craig and Eric Konczyk, who is also a top linebacker.
“Our expectations are higher than last year,” Lumbruno said. “We had six wins last year (6-4), and we feel there’s no reason why we can’t win seven or eight this year. We’ve all been playing together for a while now, and there’s a lot of chemistry.”
