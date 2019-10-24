Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Joelle Klein (70) is a female center for Lower Township. Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Senior Joelle Klein started at center and also played defensive end for Lower Cape May Regional High School Saturday
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Lower Cape May Regional High School football player Joelle Klein hustled up to the line of scrimmage Saturday, her reddish-brown hair covering the No. 70 on the back of her blue-and-gold jersey.
The senior center surveyed Wildwood's defense, then leaned over the football and whipped the shotgun snap back to Caper Tigers junior quarterback Connor Eckel.
Klein and the rest of the offensive line blocked Warriors pass rushers long enough for Eckel to throw an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Damyon Bencievengo.
Up in the stands, parents Vicki and Brandon Klein cheered with the rest of the crowd.
"It was very exciting to see her out there," Brandon Klein said. "She's worked so hard, and we're so proud of her."
Joelle was the center of attention for the Caper Tigers in more ways than one. The 18-year-old senior became the first female football player from Atlantic, Cape May or Cumberland counties to start a varsity game when she lined up at center in Lower's 42-0 victory.
"It felt great to get that opportunity," she said. "I wasn't nervous or scared or anything. I've been playing football since I was 6 years old, so I was ready for it."
Girls playing high school football is not unusual. According to the National Federation of State High Schools Association, a record 2,404 girls played on boys teams during the 2018-19 school year.
Most female players, however, serve as place-kickers, wide receivers and/or quarterbacks. Klein, 5-foot-9 and 210 pounds, is a center and defensive lineman.
She played almost every snap on offense for Lower and turned in a solid performance. Her pass protection helped Eckel throw three touchdown passes. The Caper Tigers' offensive line also paved the way for running back Jonas Lumbruno to rush for 103 yards on 12 carries.
She was even more impressive on defense.
Klein played defensive end for a series in the second half and registered two tackles in a four-play span. She fought off a block and dropped a Warriors running back for no gain, then used an inside move to tackle the quarterback for no gain three plays later.
After the game, she was congratulated by her teammates.
"We were all pretty excited for her because she's such a hard worker," junior offensive lineman Sean Connelly said. "She's been on the team for four years, so she definitely deserved it."
Her status as a team leader was apparent even before the game. She was one of Lower's four co-captains who went out to midfield for the coin toss.
"I made her a co-captain because I wanted to reward her for the effort and dedication she's given to the team for four years," Caper Tigers coach Brian Hindle said. "And I knew she'd be up for the challenge of playing because she's extremely strong and as tough as they come."
That toughness was on display in a different sport last spring.
Klein competed in the state's first-ever girls wrestling championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City last March and wound up placing third in the 235-pound weight class. She also wrestled against boys during the season and went 8-8 in those matches.
She got her start in sports at a young age.
Klein, who lives in Woodbine and attends Lower Cape May as a choice student, first donned a helmet for Dennis Township's midget league program as a first-grader.
Older brother Jordan, a Lower Cape May grad who is now a freshman tight end at Widener University, played football. Older sister Jazalyn, who played basketball and softball for Cape May County Technical High School, was a cheerleader for the Dennis Township team.
