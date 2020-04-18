Lower Cape May Regional High School wrestling coach Billy Damiana started coaching Joelle Klein when she was a freshman.
But not initially in wrestling.
Damiana also is the head coach for the junior varsity football team and an assistant for the varsity. Klein is a center and defensive lineman for the Caper Tigers.
Damiana immediately noticed her athletic talent.
And when the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association allowed girls to start wrestling two years ago, Damiana quickly approached the 5-foot-9, 210-pound Klein.
“I thought (Damiana) was crazy at first,” Klein joked. “But once I started practicing (in 2018), it was great.”
Klein signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to continue her wrestling career at Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina.
The 18-year-old Woodbine resident received a partial academic and athletic scholarship and plans to major in athletic training.
“I did an overnight visit in October, and it was really nice,” Klein said. “The wrestling room is awesome. The coaches are awesome. The whole team are people that I want to be around. The main factor (in the decision) was the people there.”
The Saints, who compete in NCAA Division II, are coming off their first season with a women’s wrestling program. They finished 2–10 under coach Brandy Green.
Klein praised assistant coach Randi Miller, who won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games.
“To have the ability to learn from someone who is an Olympian is going to be a great experience,” said Klein, who also plays softball at Lower.
In the 2019-20 wrestling season, Klein placed second in the state tournament at 215 and captured her second consecutive South Regional title.
The first-team Press All-Star also won the inaugural Queen of the East, the Kingsway Invitational and the South Jersey Hall of Fame Tournament.
Klein, who finished third at states as a junior, is the third two-time state place-winner (top eight) in school history. Sean Laughlin (1996 and 1997) and Damiana (2008 and 2009) also placed twice at states for the Caper Tigers.
“She came in high school with the goal to go to college for softball,” Damiana said. “When we talked about female wrestling after it became official, she was so reluctant to do it. I really pushed for her, and now everything is coming full circle. It is pretty cool.”
Girls wrestling attracted new athletes this past winter, including Mainland Regional junior and first-year wrestler Amirah Giorgianni, who placed second at states at 180.
But Klein and most other girls wrestle some varsity or junior varsity matches against boys and not always other girls, except for at tournaments.
That will change for Klein at the collegiate level.
“I think her ceiling is very high,” Damiana said. “It’s been tough for her not being able to wrestle too many females outside of tournaments. Females give a lot of different looks when wrestling.
“Being in a college room with other girls will really help her in the long run to only get better. I believe she will do very well.”
Damiana has coached the wrestling program for three years and turned the Caper Tigers into contenders. This season, Lower advanced to the South Jersey Group II semifinals.
Along with Klein, second-team Press All-Stars Braydon Castillo (160) and Marcus Hebron (195) also qualified for the states.
“It has been a pretty fun ride so far,” Damiana said.
Klein has played football since she was 6. That experience, along with wrestling, has helped her learn proper lifting techniques and become stronger, she said.
Klein wants to bring her weightlifting knowledge, along with her positive energy, into the wrestling room at Limestone.
“When I first started, I had some friends from the football team wrestling,” Klein said. “I saw them and wanted to do what they were doing. I wanted to wrestle with my boys. Wrestled really intrigued me, and now I love it.
“I think that I’ll do fine there (at the collegiate level). I just need to continue to work hard.”
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR; Mike Misita, St. Augustine Prep
195 POUNDS
The junior captured his third straight District 31 title and second consecutive Region 8 title. Misita placed third at the state tournament in Atlantic City. Last season, he finished eighth at states. Misita led the Hermits to their second straight South Jersey Non-Public A title.
FIRST TEAM
Conor Collins; Southern Reg.
106 POUNDS
The freshman captured the District 29 and Region 8 titles. Collins was one bout away from reaching the podium at states. He finished 36-3.
Hunter Horsey; Oakcrest
113 POUNDS
The sophomore finished second at District 30 and third at Region 8. He qualified for the state tournament for the first time in his career. Horsey finished 37-5.
Jayson Scerbo; Southern Reg.
120 POUNDS
The senior captured the District 29 and Region 8 titles. He plans to wrestle in college. Scerbo finished 25-8.
Matt Brielmeier; Southern Reg.
126 POUNDS
The junior won the District 29 title and finished fourth at Region 8. He qualified for the state tournament for the first time in his career. He finished 28-7.
Brock Zurawski; St. Augustine Prep
132 POUNDS
The freshman captured the District 31 title and finished third at Region 8. Zurawski was one of the five Hermits that advanced to states. He finished 29-7.
Eddie Hummel; Southern Reg.
138 POUNDS
The junior lost in the first round of the state tournament, but won seven straight wrestleback bouts en route to a third-place finish and a spot on the podium. Hummel also captured his second District 29 title and finished second at Region 8. He finished 31-2.
Cael Aretz; Buena Reg.
145 POUNDS
The junior finished second at District 29 and finished sixth at Region 8. He finished 25-10.
Cole Velardi: Southern Reg.
152 POUNDS
The freshman finished third at District 29 and fourth at Region 8. During the team season, he had the winning pin that gave the Rams the South Jersey Group V title. He finished 29-4.
Robert Woodcock; Southern Reg.
160 POUNDS
The senior finished third at states. It was the first time in his career that he placed at the state tournament. Woodcock, who captured the District 29 and Region 8 title as a junior and senior, will continue his wrestling career at the Air Force Academy. He finished 33-2.
George Rhodes; Absegami
170 POUNDS
The freshman captured the District 32 title and finished second at Region 8. He was one of the three Braves that qualified for states. Rhodes finished 32-6.
Nick Marshall; St. Augustine Prep
182 POUNDS
The junior finished third at the District 31 and Region 8 tournaments. He finished 20-8.
Tony Thompson; Buena Reg.
220 POUNDS
The junior finished second at District 29 and third at Region 8. He was the only Press-area wrestler to advance to states at the 220 weight class. Thompson finished 30-3.
JT Cornelius; Southern Reg.
285 POUNDS
The senior finished second at states to reach the podium in Atlantic City. Before this winter, he had never placed at states in his career. Cornelius, who will play football next year at Monmouth University, also finished second this season at the District 29 and Region 8 tournaments. He finished 34-5.
Amirah Giorgianni; Mainland Reg.
180 POUNDS
The junior placed second at the state tournament and captured the South Regional title. Giorgianni, a first-year wrestler, played basketball for years before deciding to try wrestling this winter. Giorgianni, who plans to enter offseason tournaments with the aim at winning a state title next season, also won the Kingsway Invitational in January.
Joelle Klein; Lower Cape May Reg.
215 POUNDS
The senior placed second at the state tournament and captured South Regional title. Klein finished third at states last winter. Klein plans to wrestle in college, but has not made a decision on a school yet. Klein, who also plays football and softball at Lower, won the inaugural Queen of the East tournament Dec. 22.
SECOND TEAM
106 POUNDS
D’Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine
113 POUNDS
Sean Cowan, Absegami
120 POUNDS
Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest
126 POUNDS
David Flippen, Oakcrest
132 POUNDS
Travis Brown, Pinelands Regional
138 POUNDS
Ken Sherman, Holy Spirit
145 POUNDS
Kolin Driscoll, Holy Spirit
152 POUNDS
Gianni Danze, St. Augustine Prep
160 POUNDS
Braydon Castillo, Lower Cape May Regional
170 POUNDS
Alex Giordano, St. Joseph
182 POUNDS
Ben LoParo, Southern Regional
195 POUNDS
Marcus Hebron, Lower Cape May Regional
220 POUNDS
Lloyd Kawei, Hammonton
285 POUNDS
Griffin Jackstadt, Barnegat
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Absegami
Jack Devlin
Tyler Foulke
Isaac Ingram
Quinn McLaughlin
Rodney McNeill Jr.
Corbin Saul
Mikal Taylor
Barnegat
Mason Bayer
Michael DiPianta
Buena Regional
Danny DiGiovacchino
Sammy Drogo
Luke Maxwell
Cumberland Regional
Irving Gandy
Egg Harbor Township
Sean Dever
Jack Schiavo
Hammonton
Max Elton
Ryan Figueroa
Phillip Mahran
Santino Pontarelli
Holy Spirit
Kurt Driscoll
Sal Palmeri
Gavin Paolone
Lacey Township
Jackson Brandt
Vincent Ceglie
Mason Heck
Colin Rolak
Lower Cape May Regional
Christian Campanaro
Sean Connelly
David Tosto
Wesley Tosto
Mainland Regional
Samuel Epstein
Shaquan Henry
Middle Township
Michael Adelizzi
Evan Dugan
Jadan Farrow
David Giulian
Karl Giulian
Alick Killian
Millville
Anthony Romero
Jaydan Wright
Ocean City
Charley Cossaboone
Nick Sannino
Oakcrest
David Flippen
Frank Gabriel
Hogan Horsey
Pinelands Regional
Mason Livio
Gavin Stewart
Southern Regional
Stephen Jennings
Pat Iacoves
St. Augustine Prep
Will Bumbernick
Ryan DeFoney
Alex Marshall
Trey McLeer
Kaden Naame
Jack Slotnick
Dennis Virelli
St. Joseph
Bryan Butkus
Vineland
Gabe Baldosaro
Dave Dutra
