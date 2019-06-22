PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies’ season is crumbling.
The cracks are showing in more ways than one.
The Miami Marlins beat the Phillies 5-3 before 44,722 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday afternoon.
Philadelphia (39-37) has lost six straight, eight of its last 10 and 15 of its last 21 games.
Things are going so poorly that a player who hadn’t had a big league hit in 10 years helped the Marlins win.
That was just one of the reasons why Saturday’s loss might have been the toughest of the Phillies’ season.
Philadelphia squandered a 3-1 lead.
Manager Gabe Kapler was ejected for arguing with umpires in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Marlins took a 4-3 lead they never relinquished in the top of the seventh when catcher Wilkin Castillo hit a two-run double off reliever Edubray Ramos.
Castillo was playing in his first major league game since 2009.
Castillo had struck out meekly in his first two at-bats. Before the double, his last major league hit was a single against the Cincinnati Reds on June 20, 2009.
The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third on back-to-back home runs by Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins.
Harper made it 3-1 with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.
Down by two runs, the Phillies tried to rally in the bottom of the ninth. But with the bases loaded and two outs, Cesar Hernandez popped out to end the game.
For a more comprehensive version of this story, go to PressofAC.com.
