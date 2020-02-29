The state individual swimming championships got under way Saturday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Cumberland Regional High School's Melissa Lowry qualified first in two events, and Mainland Regional's Katie McClintock set the only meet record in the meet's opening day. Egg Harbor Township's Alexandria Cotter qualified first in the 100-yard butterfly.
The event will conclude Sunday with girls state championship finals at 10 a.m. and the boys finals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday's races were qualifying heats. The boys qualifying followed the girls Saturday, but ended too late to appear in this edition.
The event is commonly called the Meet of Champions.
The top eight finishers in Saturday's races will be in the championship finals, and the ninth-to-16th-place finishers will be in the consolation finals.
Lowry qualified first in the 50 freestyle in 23.31 seconds. She returned to qualify first in the 100 freestyle in 51.02.
McClintock broke her own meet record as she qualified first in the 200 individual medley in 2:00.15. Her old mark was 2:00.30 in last year's MOC preliminaries. She won the 200 IM state final last year in 2:00.88.
McClintock also qualified third in the 100 backstroke.
Cotter was first in the 100 butterfly qualifier (55.75).
Mainland qualified third and EHT fifth in the 200 medley relay. Ocean City's Alex Antonov tied for fifth in the 100 freestyle. Atlantic City's Megan Fox was seventh in the 500 freestyle. O.C. was second in the 200 freestyle relay and in the 400 freestyle relay. Mainland was sixth in the 400 freestyle relay.
