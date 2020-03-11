Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
No. 8 Niagara University Emerald Ekpiteta (12), middle battle for the ball against No.1 Rider University Amari Jonson (31), left during the half of MAAC Women's Championship tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday March 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY — The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference joined other college basketball tournaments across the country Wednesday night and banned fans from its men's and women's basketball tournaments this week.
"The main priority of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis," according to a statement released at 10 p.m.
The conference said that both tournaments and the esports event in the Adrian Phillips Ballroom will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.
The MAAC Committee on Athletic Administration will meet in Atlantic City at 8 a.m. Thursday morning to review and make recommendations to the MAAC Council of Presidents concerning spring sport competition and championships.
Elyse Appelblatt, the director of new media/communications for MAAC men's basketball, said Wednesday night that information about ticket refunds will be provided soon.
The 11-team MAAC tournament started Tuesday and ends Saturday with the men’s and women’s championships. The winners earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments and the remainder of games at the Big Ten, Big 12, Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 tournaments will be played without fans due to the increasing coronavirus concerns. The tournaments will be limited to only essential staff and some family members.
Coaches from Marist College and Monmouth University weighed in on the news following their women’s quarterfinal game Wednesday that Marist won 68-44.
“It’s kind of sad and disappointing,” Marist coach Brian Giorgis said. “But at the same time, we all have to do our share to help curtail this pandemic. If that’s what the NCAA says and it’ll help them eradicate this virus, I’m all for it.
“We have to do whatever it takes to stop this crisis.”
The news was announced Wednesday late in the third quarter.
Monmouth third-year coach Jody Craig planned to attend some tournament games. She added that the NCAA could also limit attendance for spring sports.
“I appreciate the precautions, but I also think it’s devastating to the game,” Craig said. “It’s just a tough time, and we just have to trust that the medical experts are doing what we need them to do. The advice they are giving us, we need to follow. We just need to stay safe at this point.”
Marist looks strong in quarterfinal win
Rebekah Hand scored a game-high 18 points to lead the second-seeded Red Foxes to a victory over 10th-seeded Monmouth in the quarterfinals.
The Red Foxes (26-4, 19-2 MAAC) extended their winning streak to 12 games.
Hand added four assists and four rebounds.
“It feels great,” said Hand, a 5-foot-10 senior guard from Argyle, Texas. “This game, we were really excited. All of our energy really amped (us) up for this. We are really happy to come out with the win.”
Monmouth (9-22, 5-16) led 7-6 early in the first quarter. But after a timeout, the Red Foxes finished on a 13-2 run and took a 19-9 lead in the second.
Marist, which led 40-22 at halftime and opened the third quarter on a 10-1 run, never relinquished the lead.
The Red Foxes play the winner of sixth-seeded Siena and third-seeded Fairfield in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
“We started off a little slowly in the beginning,” Giorgis said. “But our defense carried us. We did some nice things … and things started to click. It was a good win. It was a good way to start the tournament.”
The Hawks, along with top-seeded Rider and ninth-seeded St. Peter’s, which was eliminated in the first round Tuesday, are the New Jersey universities in the MAAC.
Monmouth defeated seventh-seeded Iona, 69-60, in the first round. The Broncs defeated eighth-seeded Niagara 79-74 in the other quarterfinal game Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Rosa Graham scored a team-leading 11 points for Monmouth. The senior added three steals. Alex Middleton had a game-high seven rebounds.
Akilah Jennings scored 10 points. Jennings and Sierra Green each had three steals.
“I just think today our shots didn’t fall for us,” Craig said.“But you saw the heart and the resiliency and the fight that our team had. To play the kind of defense (Marist) that we did says a lot about these young ladies.
“I’m really, really proud of the export we gave.”
Marist senior Alana Gilmer scored 15 points to go with five rebounds and four assists. Grace Vander Weide scored 14 points and had six defensive rebounds.
Willow Duffell added 10 points and six rebounds. Molly Smith scored eight points and had two steals.
“The first game is always so exciting,” said Gilmer, a 6-foot senior forward from North Easton, Massachusetts. “We just wanted to get those jitters out and play hard."
