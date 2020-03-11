ATLANTIC CITY — As two Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament games went on according to plan, news broke that the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments will be played without fans due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
However, as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the MAAC isn’t ready to shut the doors to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to its fans.
Following the afternoon session, commissioner Rich Ensor said the conference will follow any ordinances that the state or local government issues. At this point, because New Jersey has not issued anything, the MAAC is still allowing spectators to attend its events.
“That could change based on circumstances that develop overnight or within the MAAC,” Ensor said. “There may be some concerns in the MAAC that we have to look at. But at this moment, there are no plans to change.”
Ensor added those plans could change in the future if the virus continues to spread.
“Our paramount concern is the health and safety of our players, our fans and all the people that are involved in attending the event,” Ensor said. “That is how we are looking at these issues. And we are looking for guidance from the state and the county as we move forward.”
The 11-team MAAC tournament started Tuesday and ends Saturday with the men’s and women’s championships. The winners earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
But the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament will be played without fans due to the increasing coronavirus concerns. The tournaments will be limited to only essential staff and some family members.
Coaches from Marist College and Monmouth University weighed in on the news following their women’s quarterfinal game Wednesday that Marist won 68-44.
“It’s kind of sad and disappointing,” Marist coach Brian Giorgis said. “But at the same time, we all have to do our share to help curtail this pandemic. If that’s what the NCAA says and it’ll help them eradicate this virus, I’m all for it.
“We have to do whatever it takes to stop this crisis.”
The news was announced Wednesday late in the third quarter.
Also on Wednesday, the Atlantic Coast, the Big Ten and Big 12 conferences announced all future games of their tournaments will be played without fans. Attendance is limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and immediate family members of the participating teams.
Monmouth third-year coach Jody Craig planned to attend some tournament games. She added that the NCAA could also limit attendance for spring sports.
“I appreciate the precautions, but I also think it’s devastating to the game,” Craig said. “It’s just a tough time, and we just have to trust that the medical experts are doing what we need them to do. The advice they are giving us, we need to follow. We just need to stay safe at this point.”
Marist looks strong in quarterfinal win
Rebekah Hand scored a game-high 18 points to lead the second-seeded Red Foxes to a victory over 10th-seeded Monmouth in the quarterfinals.
The Red Foxes (26-4, 19-2 MAAC) extended their winning streak to 12 games.
Hand added four assists and four rebounds.
“It feels great,” said Hand, a 5-foot-10 senior guard from Argyle, Texas. “This game, we were really excited. All of our energy really amped (us) up for this. We are really happy to come out with the win.”
Monmouth (9-22, 5-16) led 7-6 early in the first quarter. But after a timeout, the Red Foxes finished on a 13-2 run and took a 19-9 lead in the second.
Marist, which led 40-22 at halftime and opened the third quarter on a 10-1 run, never relinquished the lead.
The Red Foxes play the winner of sixth-seeded Siena and third-seeded Fairfield in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
“We started off a little slowly in the beginning,” Giorgis said. “But our defense carried us. We did some nice things … and things started to click. It was a good win. It was a good way to start the tournament.”
The Hawks, along with top-seeded Rider and ninth-seeded St. Peter’s, which was eliminated in the first round Tuesday, are the New Jersey universities in the MAAC.
Monmouth defeated seventh-seeded Iona, 69-60, in the first round. The Broncs defeated eighth-seeded Niagara 79-74 in the other quarterfinal game Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Rosa Graham scored a team-leading 11 points for Monmouth. The senior added three steals. Alex Middleton had a game-high seven rebounds.
Akilah Jennings scored 10 points. Jennings and Sierra Green each had three steals.
“I just think today our shots didn’t fall for us,” Craig said.“But you saw the heart and the resiliency and the fight that our team had. To play the kind of defense (Marist) that we did says a lot about these young ladies.
“I’m really, really proud of the export we gave.”
Marist senior Alana Gilmer scored 15 points to go with five rebounds and four assists. Grace Vander Weide scored 14 points and had six defensive rebounds.
Willow Duffell added 10 points and six rebounds. Molly Smith scored eight points and had two steals.
“The first game is always so exciting,” said Gilmer, a 6-foot senior forward from North Easton, Massachusetts. “We just wanted to get those jitters out and play hard.”
