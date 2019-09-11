Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — An additional form of March Madness will take up residence in Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall next year.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference basketball championship tournament, for both men and women, will be held at Boardwalk Hall for the first time, alongside an esports tournament to be held in the hall's Adrian Phillips Theater.
On Wednesday, representatives from marketing, student affairs and athletic departments at MAAC colleges — which include New Jersey schools Monmouth, Rider and St. Peter's universities — toured Boardwalk Hall and watched presentations on the amenities the venue and the city have to offer.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The college basketball drought in Atlantic City is over.
Atlantic City was announced as the location last year. The conference described the resort as a neutral site that wouldn't give any one team an advantage. The event has been held numerous times in Buffalo, near Niagara University, and in Albany, near Sienna University, both of which are members of the MAAC.
The men's and women's tournaments are set for March 10 to 14. The winner of each will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
"We've been looking for a neutral site for some time. Our coaches wanted to have that type of environment for their teams to compete against each other," said MAAC Commissioner Richard Ensor. "But for our membership as a whole, they wanted a destination site. Someplace where their fans, alumni, donors would want to come spend a weekend, enjoy their time in the basketball venue but also outside the venue."
A press conference will be held Friday morning to announce the return of March Madness to At…
The conference issued a report last year that the tournament could bring about $3.7 million to the resort.
"We're on pace for that," said Jim McDonald, assistant general manager at Boardwalk Hall. "The bottom line is ... we're hoping for 30,000-40,000 attendees to come and view the tournament. Some people will be in the market for five to six days."
Atlantic City beat out arenas in Connecticut, Long Island and Albany for the right to host the event.
"Many of the cities we played at in the past just didn't have those types of (recreation) options," Ensor said. "So with the shopping, the dining and the sports gambling, we thinks that's gonna really appeal to many of our demographics that attend basketball championships."
Next year will be the second time MAAC has an esports tournament and the first time it has been tied to the basketball tournament, which has been held in Albany 19 times since 1982 and will stay in Atlantic City through 2022.
Players will compete in "League of Legends," "Overwatch," "Rocket League" and "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate." The conference hopes to bring a younger demographic into the fold with the addition, said Kiernan Ensor, MAAC esports director.
"We see esports as the hook, the lure, to get them inside the arena and then expose them to MAAC basketball," Kiernan Ensor said. "So we really think that they ... pair hand in hand very well. Meaning, the young with the old, and the old with the new. And this facility in particular, having the Adrian Phillips Theater alongside the arena, is the ideal location to hold an esports tournament."
March Madness will be returning to Boardwalk Hall.
The tournament's final is typically held the Monday before Selection Sunday for March Madness, but next year will be played on the Saturday before, as the hall is booked that Monday for the NJSIAA Individual Wrestling Championships.
Having the final on a Saturday will cater to sports bettors who want to visit one of the city's sports books for March Madness, Commissioner Ensor said.
"I think many people think the Atlantic City atmosphere is gonna become what the Super Bowl's been for Vegas," he said. "It's gonna just drive a lot of interest in attendance, because you can go to games here and you can sit in all the game halls and watch all the other tournaments, come back for another game. So there's a lot of good synergy there, and we hope it attracts our younger demographics here."
spt_maac
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
spt_maac
spt_maac
spt_maac
spt_maac
spt_maac
spt_maac
spt_maac
spt_maac
spt_maac
spt_maac
spt_maac
spt_maac
spt_maac
spt_maac
spt_maac
spt_maac
spt_maac
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.