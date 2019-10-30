PHILADELPHIA — The gang was all there at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday.
Cornerback Avonte Maddox was a full participant at practice for the first time since he was carted off the field at Lambeau Field after suffering a concussion and neck injury Sept. 26.
"It was pretty scary at the time it happened," Maddox said. "But I'm good now."
If he plays in Sunday's game against Chicago, it will mark the first time the Eagles' secondary has been intact in over a year. Maddox, Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills, Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones, and safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod have not been on the same field together since last season's game against the New York Giants on Oct. 11.
"It was almost weird out there at practice today," Jenkins said Wednesday. "It's been a while since we've had that full group out there. Having everyone together again is really good for us because it gives us a lot of flexibility back there."
In addition to Maddox, wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot) and running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he's hopeful that Jackson will play against the Bears after missing the last six games.
"DeSean's been looking really good," Pederson said. "He's been working hard through his rehab. I'm optimistic and we'll take it day by day."
Maddox practiced on a limited basis last Friday but was a full participant Wednesday, according to the team.
It was his first action since he was hurt against Green Bay. Maddox was going in to make a tackle on a Packers wide receiver when he endured a helmet-to-helmet hit by teammate Andrew Sendejo.
"It looked a little brutal (on TV)," Maddox said. "But you can't fault (Senejo) for that. I'm not made at him. I'll never be mad at him. He's trying to make a play the same way I'm trying to make a play. I knew he didn't mean it."
Maddox remembered not be able to move for about 20 seconds after the initial hit but quickly regained movement in his arms and legs. He put his teammates at ease by smiling and cracking a few jokes while he was being wheeled into the locker room.
After getting checked out at a Green Bay hospital, he flew home with the team that night.
"I finally was able to check my cell phone and had over 500 messages on it," Maddox said. "Every time I answered one, another one would pop up, so finally gave up. I was already concussed as it was."
Maddox said he felt good during Wednesday's practice, even snaring a one-handed interception and returning it for a touchdown.
The first person to congratulate him and welcome him back was Sendejo.
"He gave me a hug," Maddox said with a laugh. "I told him he has to hug me for five seconds before every practice and every game from now on."
Note: Carson Wentz returned from practice to see a giant check for $1,000 from tight end Dallas Goedert made out to the North Dakota State University football program above his locker. Wentz's Bison beat Goedert's South Dakota State Jackrabbits 23-16 last Saturday.
"It's all in good fun," Goedert said. "It's better than when they beat us last year and I had to wear a North Dakota State jersey and have my picture taken in it."
Last year, Goedert also had to feature a Carson Wentz bobblehead with a Bison next to it in his locker.
It's still there, but he covers it with a sweatshirt.
"Out of sight, out of mind," Goedert said. "At least it's not in my house."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.