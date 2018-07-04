PHILADELPHIA – Maikel Franco’s future with the Phillies has often been debated this season.
But the third baseman showed Tuesday night why he still has some life with the team.
Franco saved two runs with a sparkling defensive play in the top of the eighth inning as the Phillies beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 before 28,204 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
Franco made a diving stop of a groundball and threw Baltimore hitter Chris Davis out at first base to end the inning.
“I don’t know how I made that play,” Franco said. “I really don’t. I just tried to make a good throw and I really did.”
Franco’s play made a winner of starting pitcher Zach Eflin, who has won six straight starts.
Franco’s game-saving play came with two outs, the bases loaded and the Phillies protecting their one run lead. Philadelphia reliever Seranthony Dominguez was struggling with his control, having just walked consecutive batters.
The left-handed Davis stepped to the plate. Franco was the only infield defender on the third base side of the field.
Davis, who is batting .153, slapped a 99.2-mph fastball toward left field. The ball left Davis’s bat with an exit velocity of 94.8 mph.
Franco initially stepped the wrong way. He reached back to make the stop. He then threw from his knees, while his cap almost covered his eyes. Conditions were not the best as a steady rain fell for much of the contests.
“The field was so wet,” Franco said. “I don’t want to do something crazy. I just tried to do everything I could with that play.”
Franco’s throw to first base got Davis by two steps. The Orioles challenged the play but the replay upheld the call.
“I wanted that play so bad,” Franco said. “I know it’s a tough inning - bases loaded. If I make that play, I maybe save the game. That’s what I did.”
Franco has not lived up to his potential. He has a .309 on-base percentage and a .445 slugging percentage. Only three National League third baseman with at least 200 plate appearances have lower on-base percentages this season. Only four NL third baseman with at least 200 plate appearances have lower slugging percentages.
But Franco as he did Tuesday can still help the Phillies win. He batted eighth Tuesday but went 2 for 3 with an RBI single.
“Franco made a couple nice plays in the game,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. “His throws have been on point. He’s reaching base a little more frequently. He’s working deeper counts. He’s being selective. He’s improving.”
Eflin allowed two runs in seven innings. As he has in recent starts, he overpowered Baltimore hitters with a fastball that averaged 94 mph. Eflin struck out six and walked none.
He left the game after throwing just 88 pitches in part because he had a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. He downplayed the blister afterwards, saying it wasn’t an issue.
Tuesday began a stretch where the Phillies will play 16-straight games against teams with losing records. The Orioles (24-60) have baseball’s worst record.
The Phillies (46-37) trail the first-place Atlanta Braves by 2.5 games in the NL East. The Braves and the Washington Nationals played the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, respectively. The Yankees and Red Sox are the top two teams in baseball. The Braves and Nationals both lost.
The Phillies needed to take advantage of the break the schedule gave them and with Franco’s help they did just that.
The Phillies are 13-2 in one-run games at Citizens Bank Park.
“I think it’s a character thing,” Kapler said. “It means (the players are) resilient and they’re fighters. We have slow heart beats in big situations. We’re fighters and we’re resilient."
