PHILADELPHIA – Rhys Hoskins and Andrew Knapp sat in the Phillies dugout and held their breath as Maikel Franco’s towering fly ball soared toward the left field bleachers in the bottom of the ninth Thursday night.
“There was kind of like a moment of silence there,” Hoskins said. “The whole stadium was holding their breath. It sounded like he hit it well. He looked like he thought he hit it well, so we held our breath.”
Franco’s ball traveled 356 feet and landed in the first row of the left-field seats for a three-run home run to give the Phillies a 5-2, comeback win over Miami Marlins before 26,050 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia (60-48) remains in a virtual tie with the Atlanta Braves (58-47) for the National League East lead.
“Never give up,” Franco said. “We just keep fighting, man.”
Before the ninth inning, the Phillies appeared headed for a disappointing defeat. It would have been their fifth loss in their last six games. It would have raised questions about whether the young Phillies were beginning to fade in the August heat.
All that changed with an improbable ninth inning rally that saw just one ball – Franco’s home run – hit out of the infield.
The Phillies trailed 2-1 when the inning began. They loaded the bases on two walks and Carlos Santana’s infield single.
Nick Williams tied the game at two when he grounded out to third with one out.
That brought Franco to the plate. Marlins reliever Kyle Barraclough struggled throughout the inning with his control, throwing 24 pitches, only nine of them for strikes. His fastball was so wild he practically abandoned it and instead began to feed Phillies hitters a steady died of sliders.
Barraclough fell behind Franco 2-0. He then threw Franco a 77.4 mph slider. Franco hit the ball high into the air.
Marlins left fielder Isaac Galloway drifted back toward the fence. It quickly became apparent that one of two things were going to happen – either Galloway would make the catch and the game would go to extra innings or Franco would have the first walk-off home run of his career.
"I just hope the ball was going over the wall,” Franco said. “I just kept saying, 'Get out, get out, get out ... and finally it did."
The ball landed in the seats and set off a wild celebration. Franco launched his bat into the sky.
Franco is one of the best stories of the Phillies season.
He was practically a forgotten man when the Phillies benched him in June. He did not play in four of five games during one stretch.
But he got a chance to return to the lineup after a J.P. Crawford injury. Franco used the opportunity to resurrect himself.
He has made some swing changes to hit the ball in the air more. He batted .330 in July with seven home runs, a .378 on-base percentage and a .578 slugging percentage. He’s obviously off to a good start in August.
“I'm not taking (anything) for granted,” Franco said. “I'm coming in and doing my job, (doing) my work and (being) ready for whatever moment I have. That's what's happening right now. I'm playing consistent, and I really do a good job for my team."
Thursday’s game was the type of contest playoff teams win. That can be said about several of the Phillies victories this season.
“I think as a group – not as a bunch of individuals – but as a group, we are a fighting unit,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler. “We just don’t back down easily. We are tenacious. We grind. We just don’t give up. If it’s not working, we go back to the drawing board and try to get better and work really hard at it.”
And right now, nobody typifies the Phillies spirit better than Franco.
