Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mainland Regional freshman running back Ja’Briel Mace established himself as one of the top freshmen this season. Mainland’s Ja’Briel Mace, #4, runs in the first quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The annual Thanksgiving Day football game with Egg Harbor Township High School playing Mainland Regional High School, in Linwood, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland’s Ja’briel Mace runs in the first quarter as Mainland Regional High School football team plays Cherry Hill West, in Linwood, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland’s Ja’Briel Mace, #4, runs in the second quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland Regional freshman running back Ja’Briel Mace established himself as one of the top freshmen this season. Mainland’s Ja’Briel Mace, #4, runs in the first quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland running back Ja'Briel Mace runs for a big gain against Ocean City during the 1st round in the South Jersey group 4 playoffs.
Kristian Gonyea
Egg Harbor Township High School freshman Christian Rando attempts a pass during a game Sept. 13.
The Mainland Regional and Egg Harbor Township high school football teams will end their Thanksgiving rivalry Thursday.
The schools are making the right decision.
It might be hard for traditionalists to understand, but high school football has shifted its focus away from these holiday rivalries to the playoffs.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
“This is something that has been on the horizon for a few years,” Mainland athletic director Mike Gatley said.
These holiday rivalries simply aren’t what they used to be.
The crowds aren’t as big as people make them out to be. Some players even miss the game because they’re traveling with family during the holiday.
But traditions still die hard.
“I love the tradition,” EHT athletic director Mike Pellegrino said. “I love the Thanksgiving game. I have a great time there. I understand it all. This is in no way an attack on those traditions. It’s really trying to look out for my program, coaches and players and putting the best foot forward for them.”
Mainland and EHT first played on Thanksgiving in 1983. Back then, the playoffs, which started in 1974, were relatively new. Only four teams made the field in each enrollment group. Schools wanted to play on Thanksgiving.
But the state football landscape has changed drastically in the past decade. With its Regional Championship games, which started last year, the state is one weekend of games away from crowning a true state champion in the public-school enrollment groups.
A proposal is expected in the next month or so to add the final step.
As harsh as it sounds, Thanksgiving games are going away.
The regular season ends the first week in November.
By not playing on Thanksgiving, teams that don’t make the playoffs or lose in the first round can give their athletes time to recover from the bumps and bruises of the football season before winter sports begin.
Teams that do advance in the playoffs don’t want to deal with playing a regular season game in the middle of the postseason.
Atlantic City will have been off for 27 days before it plays Holy Spirit on Thursday. Oakcrest was off for 20 days before it played Absegami on Wednesday night.
“In general, if we won in a playoff game or we lost in a playoff game,” Gatley said. “That should be it.”
It also benefits teams’ playoff chances to play earlier in the season.
The system for qualifying for the playoffs is complicated. But simply put, the more games a school plays against opponents with winning records and large enrollments, the better chance it has of making the playoffs.
Mainland and EHT will each give themselves a better chance of making the playoffs by meeting in the regular season.
“With the format for the playoffs, pushing a game to Thanksgiving is going to detract from our team,” Pellegrino said. “We want to give our teams the opportunity to compete for South Jersey titles.”
The rest of the state has gotten the message. Five years ago, the Shore Conference in Monmouth and Ocean counties had 17 Thanksgiving games scheduled. This year, it’s five.
Carteret vs. Perth Amboy, which began in 1927 and was Middlesex County’s oldest rivalry, was moved from Thanksgiving to the season opener this year.
Mainland and EHT plan to continue their rivalry. They plan to still play for the Kiwanis Trophy that is at stake Thursday. They plan to keep the traditions that surround the game, such as the annual luncheon both teams attend.
“People are worried we’re going to stop doing those things,” Pellegrino said. “We want to keep our bonfire. We want to keep our powder-puff game. I think people are concerned we’re going to lose those traditions.”
They’re not.
All Mainland and EHT are going to do is change the date of the game. And for high school football in 2019 and the how the sport will be structured going forward, it’s the right choice for the current players and coaches.
Mike McGarry’s Must Win traditionally runs on Fridays.
mainland vs. EHT football
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
manland eht football
manland eht football
manland eht football
manland eht football
EHT football
manland eht football
manland eht football
manland eht football
manland eht football
Egg Harbor Township HS Eagles vs. Mainland Regional HS Mustangs
EHT football
mainland vs. EHT football
EHT football
Egg Harbor Township HS Eagles vs. Mainland Regional HS Mustangs
Egg Harbor Township HS Eagles vs. Mainland Regional HS Mustangs
EHT football
Egg Harbor Township HS Eagles vs. Mainland Regional HS Mustangs
EHT football
mainland vs. EHT football
EHT football
EHT football
mainland vs. EHT football
Egg Harbor Township HS Eagles vs. Mainland Regional HS Mustangs
eht at mainland thanksgiving
mainland vs. EHT football
mainland vs. EHT football
mainland vs. EHT football
mainland vs. EHT football
Egg Harbor Township HS Eagles vs. Mainland Regional HS Mustangs
mainland vs. EHT football
his_mainland eht football-PAC0021879856
Egg Harbor Township HS Eagles vs. Mainland Regional HS Mustangs
EHT football
mainland vs. EHT football
mainland vs. EHT football
Egg Harbor Township HS Eagles vs. Mainland Regional HS Mustangs
MAINLANDFB
mainland vs. EHT football
Mainland Egg Harbor Township Football
Mainland Egg Harbor Township Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland Egg Harbor Township Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland Egg Harbor Township Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Mainland EHT Thanksgiving Football
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.